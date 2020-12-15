What’s Behind The Flight From Silicon Valley?

View of a portion of Silicon Valley at dusk as seen from Lick Observatory in Mount Hamilton east of … [+] San Jose, Santa Clara County, California, USA. getty

Silicon Valley sits between two majestic mountain ranges. On its west is the Santa Cruz Mountains or Mountains of the Cross. On its east is Mt. Diablo or Mountains of the Devil.

As a chronicler of the Silicon Valley tech scene since 1981, I have often thought that being in the center of these two mountain ranges, with names representing good and evil, served as a type of metaphor for the struggle that tech has with its creations.

On the one hand, the roots of semiconductors, personal computers, the internet, and many other technologies have made Silicon Valley a powerhouse for creating technology that can be used for good. It has changed the way we work, learn, and play.

That same technology could be used for evil, too. Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites have propagated the age of disinformation and hate speech.

Artificial Intelligence has great promise as a force for good but creates ethical quandaries.

New examples of how it could be used for evil are being scrutinized by academics and tech leaders like Bill Gates and Elon Musk who warn of AI’s negative potential.

MORE FOR YOU

Besides Silicon Valley’s ethical struggles, it is now encountering a new good and evil battle that its founders could not have foreseen. Silicon Valley’s transformation from a great location to live and work to one that now lives with substantial traffic problems, staggering house prices, and home shortages has caused headaches for those who live and work here. Add to that the high California tax rates and increased cost of doing business in California and Silicon Valley, and we are starting to see a noticeable exodus, even from some companies who contributed to the birth and growth of this high tech region.

I was born in Silicon Valley and saw it grow from a farming community of fruit orchards to today’s technological powerhouse. It has become the center of much of the technology used in billions of products and services worldwide.

Of course, other regions of the world also contributed significantly to the world of technology. A class I took at Oxford University years ago was about the history of the UK’s contribution to technology and saw the immense role, especially during WW II. And today, the ARM processor, created in the UK, powers tens of billions of devices around the world.

Silicon Valley has emerged as the epicenter of technology, and regions worldwide try to replicate its formula in their backyards.

But being a company in Silicon Valley located in California and working in this area has its good and bad issues.

The lifestyle in this part of California is exceptional in many ways. Pacific Ocean beaches are 20-40 minutes drive west of many cities around the Bay Area. A five-hour drive to Lake Tahoe, with its winter and summer sports, and majestic lake region, make a weekend getaway a regular possibility.

I can get to San Francisco, one of the world’s great cities with its Golden Gate Bridge and stunning bay, in less than an hour when traffic is light.

An hour and a half drive from San Jose lets you explore the Napa and Sonoma Wine Valleys with its world-class restaurants. An hour and a half south of Silicon Valley lies the Monterey peninsula and its European inspired city of Carmel-by-the-Sea. And the coastal drive from San Francisco south to Big Sur is one of the most spectacular drives in the world.

But Silicon Valley’s success has wrought giant traffic jams, reminiscent of ones I have encountered in Los Angeles over the years. The influx of tech workers who have relatively high paying jobs has driven demand for houses to the brink and pushed their prices through the roof. The median price for a home in the South Bay is $1.2 million for homes and condos.

The flight from Silicon Valley for some people started years ago. Fed up with the high price of living in the region, it pushed many folks well beyond the Bay Area. Initially, we saw a large migration farther north to Sacramento, CA, and its surrounding areas where homes were much cheaper, and the lifestyle was good and closer to Lake Tahoe. An hour north of Sacramento lies smaller world-class lakes, too.

More recently, we have seen another large migration to states like Nevada, Oregon, and Idaho, driven not only by a high cost of living in the Silicon Valley but what many consider California’s high-income tax rate to be unacceptable to them.

Over the last two weeks, Silicon Valley was shaken by the news that two of its most influential companies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Oracle, decided to move their headquarters to Austin, Texas. And one of our state’s wealthiest individuals, Tesla and Space X’s CEO, Elon Musk, stated that he would move his residence to Texas shortly. This week, Oracle’s CEO and founder, Larry Ellison, said he would move his home to Hawaii and the island of Lanai, which he owns.

Although these major companies are moving their headquarters to Texas, they are not leaving Silicon Valley. They have changed the address of corporate headquarters but will still have thousands of workers locally in Silicon Valley. California’s business climate and taxes are a key reason for this move for HP and Oracle. I suspect the plan to move their headquarters has been in the works for over a year.

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this move by showing these companies and many others that their staff can work from anywhere. In many cases, they are not demanding that all of their staff move to the new headquarters. The majority will be allowed to work from wherever they live. In HP’s case, they will invest heavily in new tech research programs based out of their current Palo Alto headquarters.

While I think more people will leave Silicon Valley and California for personal reasons, we also see more highly educated tech workers still coming to this region and buying up vacated homes for higher-than-normal market prices.

HP, Oracle, and others who are moving to Texas and perhaps other regions in the US in the future will do so for solid business reasons. Yet, I do not see or hear any significant shift from most tech companies about leaving this region. With its new spaceship campus, Apple will be headquartered in Cupertino, CA. well into the future.

Google’s sprawling campus is going nowhere, and they are building the new Google Village in downtown San Jose. Facebook is expanding in Palo Alto, and new tech-focused business centers are being built around Silicon Valley to house tech companies’ continued growth in the future.

The Covid-19 pandemic forcing companies to have their people work from home has been transformative and allowed companies to be less focused on their offices’ physical location. That has also given them the incentive to move headquarters when it makes business sense.

But a mass exodus from Silicon Valley is not likely to happen. We could see some other big-name companies leave the Valley, but the over 1 million tech workers in this region, who came to this area to work and enjoy the area’s lifestyle, will continue.

Source