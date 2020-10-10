What’s That Very Bright Planet In The East? How To See Mars This Week At Its Best Until 2052

Mars, the red planet, is now a dazzling sight in the night sky. getty

Go look at Mars tonight. A few hours after the Sun sets in the west, look to the east and you’ll see a big, bright “star” that’s unmistakably red.

It’s almost as big and as bright as it’s been since August 28, 2003, and it won’t be as big, as bright and as well positioned for anyone in the northern hemisphere until October 28, 2052.

That’s because Mars is this week coming to a rather special opposition during which it will, for a short time, outshine even giant planet Jupiter.

This opposition of Mars occurs on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, but you can go look at it right now for maximum effect.

Here’s everything you need to know about when, where and how to observe Mars, and why now is the best time for 32 years to take a long, lingering look at the red planet with your own eyes or a small telescope.

How bright is Mars right now?

This week Mars will shine at a magnitude of -2.6, brighter than Jupiter, which is shining in the southwestern night sky. It will also be three times brighter than Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky (though Sirius rises a lot later at night than Mars).

Why is Mars so big and bright?

When Mars and the Earth pass by each other in the Solar System, Mars appears big in Earth’s night sky. Mars takes 687 days to orbit the Sun. Earth 365 days. So every couple of years Earth undertakes Mars on the inside. The result for us on Earth is that Mars comes to opposition, a specific day when Earth is precisely between Mars and the Sun.

Here’s what the Solar System looked like six months ago:

Six months ago, Earth and Mars were 203 million kilometers (126 million miles) apart. Seen through a … [+] telescope, Mars had the appearance of the tiny disk seen highlighted at upper left. Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Here’s what the Solar System looks like now:

On October 13th, Earth and Mars will be separated by just 62.7 million km (39.0 million miles), … [+] their closest pairing until 2035. So the planet looks much brighter, and telescopically it appears much bigger, as shown by the highlighted image at left. Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

How close are Mars and Earth?

Technically speaking, the day of closest approach between Mars and Earth, and when Mars looked largest in Earth’s night sky, was Tuesday, October 6, 2020. That’s because of the shapes and orientations of the planets’ orbits.

On that day they were separated by 39 million miles/62 million kilometers. That’s more than 160 times farther than the Moon is from the Earth, but the planet won’t be this near us again until 2035.

What’s so special about Mars at opposition?

In some ways Mars at opposition is much like a full Moon. It’s the only time that:

The disk of Mars is 100% illuminated by the Sun—like a full Moon.

Mars rises in the east at sunset and sets in the west at sunrise—like a full Moon.

It shines all night long—also like a full Moon.

However, unlike a full Moon—which is too bright to study, something best done when it’s half-lit—opposition is the best time to look at Mars whether with your naked eyes, through binoculars or, better still, through a small telescope.

Also unlike a full Moon, Mars only looks “full” to us on Earth once every 26 months. “It’s the only planet that cannot be seen all year, being visible about every two years for a period of several months,” writes Stephen James O’Meara in his new book Mars, about the planet’s periodic apparition.

What’s so special about Mars at opposition in 2020?

There are two reasons why this particular opposition of Mars is rare.

It occurs close to the perihelion of Mars, which is when the red planet reaches the point in its orbit that’s closest to the Sun. The planet’s orbit is slightly elliptical, and it reached perihelion on August 3, 2020. Since then it’s been slowly been moving farther from the Sun. “Perhelic oppositions are the most favourable to observe because Mars appears not only at its brightest to the unaided eye but the largest through our telescopes,” writes O’Meara. “But there are rare events, occurring at intervals of fifteen or 17 years.”

It’s farther north than the last opposition in 2018, so higher in the sky, which makes it much clearer through telescopes. That’s because there’s less of Earth’s atmosphere to look through (that’s why stars above your head are always the clearest, and twinkle the least).

During Mars’ opposition in 2035 and 2052 its disk will look even larger, and shine even brighter, than it does right now. However, that depends on where you observe from on Earth. “Mars won’t be comparably close and well positioned for northern observers again until it reaches opposition in 2052, making this year’s opposition all the more noteworthy,” said Gary Seronik, consulting editor at Sky & Telescope.

How, when and where to observe Mars during opposition

Opposition is the most significant Martian date on stargazers’ calendars because —it’s when the planet is at its brightest and near its maximum apparent size in telescopes.

How to see Mars with your naked eyes: Mars is currently an easy naked-eye sight in the constellation of Pisces. Face due east an hour after dark. Mars looks like a bright, reddish-orange “star” and there’s nothing close to it that it could be confused with. It will get higher and more southerly as the evening wears on. By midnight, the planet is high in the south.

Mars is currently an easy naked-eye sight in the constellation of Pisces. Face due east an hour after dark. Mars looks like a bright, reddish-orange “star” and there’s nothing close to it that it could be confused with. It will get higher and more southerly as the evening wears on. By midnight, the planet is high in the south. How to see Mars with a telescope: use a magnification of about 80x and Mars will appear about the same angular size in your field of vision as the Moon does to the naked eye, according to Sky & Telescope. So you can see as much detail on Mars in a telescope as you can see on the Moon with naked eyes.

What will happen after opposition is over?

From October 13, 2020 onwards, Earth will move away from Mars and continue on its faster journey around the Sun—so the disk of Mars will appear to get smaller. Mars will rise earlier and earlier, but will gradually begin to fade as it recedes from Earth. By the end of November it will be just a quarter as bright.

Mars will next come to slightly more distant opposition on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

