What’s Up With The Beekeeper In ‘WandaVision’? A Possible Answer

WandaVision Disney

There is plenty of weirdness going on in WandaVision, a love letter to old school sitcoms perforated by moments of existential horror. But there’s one moment at the end of the second episode that has everyone scratching their heads.

Spoilers follow.

What was up with that beekeeper coming out of the sewer at the end of the episode, something that freaked out Wanda so much she said “no” and “rewrote” the entire ending scene?

So, we’ve already talked about the symbol on the beekeeper’s back, which also appears on a toy helicopter and an observer’s notebook on the show. It’s for SWORD, a modified version of an agency from the comics that now stands for Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Department.

WandaVision Disney

The idea is that whatever is going on with Wanda, she’s being observed by SWORD, who are at least supposed to be good guys, as we believe it’s what Nick Fury is currently up to, and other past Marvel characters that are going to appear on WandaVision may be working for SWORD as well, like Thor’s Darcy (Kat Dennings).

And yet there’s got to be some sort of antagonist force here too. Wanda keeps hearing the phrase “Who is doing this to you, Wanda?” implying that something bad is trapping her in this weird, surreal place.

So, I think the beekeeper could be indicative of the presence of AIM as a rival agency fighting over the soul of Wanda and the memory of Vision here. AIM stands for Advanced Idea Mechanics, which began as an offshoot of HYDRA (what doesn’t?), which was founded by Baron Strucker. Yes, the Strucker from the watch commercial during WandaVision. AIM has only briefly appeared in the MCU in places like Iron Man 3, as has Strucker, but it was the main focus of the recent Avengers video game.

AIM Marvel

The beekeeper connection is that AIM agents often wear hazmat-type suits that have literally earned them the nickname “beekeepers,” so the connection is more than tenuous, I’d say. The organization is responsible for the creation of MODOK, which no, may not turn out to be a presence in WandaVision, but it’s definitely a villain that Scarlet Witch has fought in the comics in the past.

MODOK Marvel

Between Strucker and the beekeeper, I think there’s just too much connection to AIM already to be a coincidence, so my thought is that SWORD and AIM are both sort of battling behind the scenes for whatever is going on with Wanda, and we will see that play out as the show progresses. Expect more hints about both agencies in the coming episodes, and we’ll see if this theory pans out as expected, or if things move in a different direction.

