WhatsApp Is Pushing Ahead With Its Controversial Privacy Update Despite User Backlash

BRAZIL – 2021/02/10: In this photo illustration, the Clubhouse, Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp … [+] apps seen displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

WhatsApp has confirmed that it is pushing ahead with the controversial privacy policy changes that sparked a massive backlash against the Facebook-owned messaging app.

The company said it will notify users of the new privacy policy “in the coming weeks,” and said it will provide more information about the changes before requiring users to agree to the new terms.

“Today we’re sharing updated plans for how we’ll ask WhatsApp users to review our terms of service and privacy policy,” a WhatsApp blog explained.

“We previously encountered a great deal of misinformation about this update and we continue to work hard to clear up any confusion. As a reminder, we’re building new ways to chat or shop with a business on WhatsApp that are entirely optional. Personal messages will always be end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp can’t read or listen to them.”

The privacy policy is the same one the company introduced in January before it was forced to postpone the update due to a massive backlash from users. Many believed the update would strong-arm users into sharing personal data with WhatsApp’s parent company Facebook, but the company has now clarified that its new privacy terms will relate to how people interact with businesses on the platform.

WhatsApp is also making changes to how users will be asked to review its privacy terms. Users will start to see a small banner near the top of the screen inviting them to review its privacy policies, and they will then be offered a deeper summary and then an in-depth PDF of the update.

WhatsApp plans may be too little too late, as many users have already flocked to rival servers such as Signal, which reportedly saw more than one million new users signing up every day in light of WhatsApp’s privacy update controversy.

WhatsApp addressed the renewed interest in competing services in its blog post on Thursday, saying “we understand some people may check out other apps.” However, the company also implied that these services may be less “reliable and safe” than WhatsApp.

“Other apps say they’re better because they know even less information than WhatsApp,” the company said. “We believe people are looking for apps to be both reliable and safe, even if that requires WhatsApp having some limited data.”

