Breaking
Home General WhatsApp Users Urged To Download Signal, Skype Following Controversial Privacy Update
General

WhatsApp Users Urged To Download Signal, Skype Following Controversial Privacy Update

written by Forbes January 10, 2021
WhatsApp Users Urged To Download Signal, Skype Following Controversial Privacy Update

WhatsApp users are being urged to switch to Signal and Skype after it recently notified users that they would have to share their data with Facebook.

The Facebook-owned messaging service has received a lot of criticism after telling its 2 billion+ users that they must agree to share their data with the social network in order to keep using the service. This data includes phone numbers, IP addresses, browser information, battery level and more.

“By tapping Agree, you accept the new terms, which take effect on February 8, 2021,” WhatsApp told users via an in-app notification “After this date, you’ll need to accept the new terms to continue using WhatsApp. You can also visit the Help Center if you would prefer to delete your account.”

Those who don’t accept the revamped privacy policy by February 8 will no longer be able to use the app.

Following this change, which has ignited complaints across social media, Tesla founder Elon Musk took to Twitter to urge users to switch to Signal – a message that was then retweeted by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

After this tweet was posted, more than 100,000 people have downloaded signal from the App Store and Google Play, according to data from Sensor Tower , which caused the service to crash temporarily.

MORE FOR YOU

“Verification codes are currently delayed across several providers because so many new people are trying to join Signal right now (we can barely register our excitement),” Signal tweeted. “We are working with carriers to resolve this as quickly as possible. Hang in there.”

Microsoft has also taken a swipe at WhatsApp, and has urged users of the service to download Skype instead. In a tweet posted from the official Skype Twitter account, it said: “Skype respects your privacy. We are committed to keeping your personal data private and do not sell to 3rd parties.”

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

The Crazy Stuff We Do With Money—Explained

Why You Should Stop Sending Photos From Your...

Will The World Give Up On American Democracy...

Why It’s Falling To You—And Not Your Government—To...

We Don’t Live In “Normal” Times

How To Buy A Home In A Sellers...

Get Ready For The ‘Truth’

Biden Wants To Cancel Student Loans, But This...

Social Distancing Is Wearying — For Humans, And...

The Retirement-Ready 6.4% Dividend Your Friends Have No...

Tax Angle #12: Stretch Out An IRA With...

Leveraging AI In Remote Talent Acquisition

Prince Charles Agrees With Greta: 2050 Is Too...

Taking Stock Of Amazon’s Down Week As The...

How To Calculate Premiums On A Whole Life...

A Sign The Spac Bubble Is No Laughing...

Run Your Building From The Coffee Shop: A...

This Week In Credit Card News: Online Shopping...

3 Reasons To Buy SoFi Stock After Its...

Expect Limited Gains From Coty Stock In The...

Leave a Comment