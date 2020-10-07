When Businesses Support Their Employees In Voting, It Makes A Huge Difference

LEXINGTON, SC – OCTOBER 06: A poll worker helps a voter at the Lexington County Voter Registration & … [+] Elections Office on the second day of in-person absentee and early voting in Lexington, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Getty Images

Americans’ ability to vote is facing its greatest challenge in decades. Between the Covid-19 pandemic, voter laws that vary by state, and uncertainty about whether mail-in ballots will be counted, many Americans are willing to stand in long lines just to vote early. It is important that businesses support their employees as they do this on election day and the weeks leading up to it.

“Voting rules are complicated and vary from state to state, and most people who don’t vote say they simply didn’t have enough time,” said Jim Doyle, President of Business Forward Foundation. “When employers share reminders, help employees register, and give them time to vote, it makes a big difference.”

If you are an employer trying to operate your business at full capacity on November 3, I can understand that your employees missing work to vote may seem like another hurdle to overcome. Fortunately, there are many resources available to help you keep your business humming while supporting your employees’ right to vote.

Business Forward Foundation, a research and education organization that analyzes policy issues affecting America’s economic competitiveness, has created a national employer toolkit in both English and Spanish on how businesses can help their employees vote. It has also created state-level kits in the battleground states of Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Wisconsin, as well as reports on diversity and inclusion in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, which provides guidance on helping underserved communities vote.

“We’ve helped tens of thousands of business owners so far, and we have 33 days to go. What pleases us most is how many local organizations are sharing it with their networks,” Doyle said when we spoke on October 1st. ”Our measure of success will be how many other organizations are sharing this toolkit with their members and/or supporters.”

Other businesses are taking steps to support their employees in voting. Levi Strauss & Co., Patagonia, and PayPal have launched Time to Vote, a nonpartisan, business-led coalition with the mantra, “Workers shouldn’t have to choose between earning a paycheck and voting.” To date, more than 1,000 companies representing more than six millions workers in the United States have joined this coalition.

“Businesses have a responsibility to step up and take a stand on matters that are shaping our collective future and be guided by taking internal and external action on their mission, vision, and values,” said a PayPal spokesperson. “This year’s election faces a particularly unique set of challenges and threats and has brought to the forefront the role businesses can play to protect democracy for all people.”

For businesses to participate, a CEO or company leadership must pledge to take steps to ensure that their employees will have the time they need to vote. The pledge is open-ended and gives employers the leeway to manage their own restrictions and guidelines that may factor in how they support their workers.

In addition, the American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC) has created resources for businesses to get out the vote (GOTV) as well as a pledge for businesses to promote election participation. Those who sign the pledge have to commit to at least one of the following four actions:

Provide paid time off for workers to vote Give a full day of paid time to work the polls Offer nonpartisan information to all employees on voter registration and deadlines by state Send a company-wide email to workers with all election information needed

“Businesses must support participation in our democracy. We call on businesses to engage their employees and their public to increase both registration and turnout for the 2020 elections,” said ASBC co-founder and President David Levine. “ASBC believes that voting is an indelible part of doing business in the U.S. as it strengthens accountability in public policy and primacy of rule of law, legitimacy of American public and private institutions, and an inclusive and equitable economy.”

Another point of reassurance is the fact that there is not a “one size fits all” to supporting employees’ right to vote. Businesses of all sizes and industries can take part.

“Time to Vote hopes to inspire a culture change across corporate America,” said a PayPal spokesperson. “Over time, we hope this movement will grow and grow until it takes on a life of its own. Eventually, we hope that having time off becomes part of the normal rhythm of the election cycle across businesses all over America.”

