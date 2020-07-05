Home Technology When Is The Next ‘Blood Moon’ Total Lunar Eclipse In North America?
When Is The Next ‘Blood Moon’ Total Lunar Eclipse In North America?

written by Forbes July 5, 2020
A picture taken on January 21, 2019 in Duisburg shows a view of the Super Blood Moon above an … [+] industrial plant during a lunar eclipse. (Photo by Marcel Kusch / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read MARCEL KUSCH/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

On the night of July 4/5, 2020 a subtle penumbral lunar eclipse is visible from North America and South America.

Such an event is pretty subtle—just 35% of the Moon was covered by Earth’s fuzzy outer shadow, but the effect is difficult to see.

So when is the next really good total lunar eclipse in North America?

When is the next total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ in North America?

What you really want to see is a total lunar eclipse, and after a short drought there are a few coming to North America:

May 26, 2021: “Total Super Blood Flower Moon Eclipse”

The Moon’s lunar surface will turn a reddish color for 15 minutes, and during a “supermoon,” but only for those on the west coast.

May 16, 2022: “Total Blood Flower Moon Eclipse”

A much longer total lunar eclipse will result in the Moon being completely red for 84 minutes.

November 8, 2022: “Total Frosty Blood Moon Eclipse”

Another long “blood moon” for North America, this one will last for 85 minutes.

That’s the last total lunar eclipse observable from North America until 2025

What is a total lunar eclipse?

total lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and the full Moon are perfectly aligned with each other so the Moon enters Earth’s umbra—its inner, more defined shadow.

The most famous kind of lunar eclipse, a total lunar eclipse often called a “blood moon,” though by astrologers, not astronomers. It turns red because the only light on the lunar surface is filtered by Earth’s atmosphere, which is very good at scattering blue light, but not so good at scattering red light. 

When is the next penumbral lunar eclipse in North America?

Another penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible from North America on November 30, 2020. Known as a “Frosty Moon Eclipse” or the “Beaver Moon Eclipse” because it occurs in November, it will be visible from across the continent.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

Earth’s penumbra is its outer, fuzzy shadow, and a penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and the full Moon are almost, but not quite, aligned with each other.

While the typically long duration of a total lunar eclipse makes it a celestial event to easily relax and enjoy, the most thrilling kind of eclipse is a total solar eclipse, which is coming to North America on April 8, 2024. It will be the third solar eclipse in four years for North Americans.

Wishing you wide eyes and clear skies.

