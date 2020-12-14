When Is The Next Eclipse? We’re Now Exactly Halfway Between The ‘Great American Eclipses’ Of 2017 And 2024

A time-sequence composite of the “Great American Eclipse” on August 21, 2017. We’re now exactly … [+] halfway between that eclipse an North America’s next total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Have you ever seen a dramatic total solar eclipse? One happens today, Monday, December 14, 2020, in South America, but by pure coincidence today also marks the halfway point between two identical jaw-dropping eclipses visible to those in North America.

The first was the “Great American Eclipse.” On August 21, 2017 there was a total solar eclipse across the US visible from a “path of totality” stretching from sea to shining sea.

It’s thought that about 215 million Americans saw the 2017 event in some way, though most only saw a partial solar eclipse—a not-very-interesting sideshow, relatively speaking. Only around 12 million experienced a jaw-dropping total solar eclipse from the slim path of totality.

Onlookers were dumbfounded by dropping temperatures, gathering darkness, exquisite “diamond rings” around the Moon, and a glimpse of the white solar corona—the Sun’s outer atmosphere—spilling into space.

Everyone needs to experience totality—nature at its most beautiful, dramatic and addictive—and although there are total solar eclipses in Antarctica in 2021 and in Western Australia in 2023, there is another chance coming for those in North America.

After decades of drought, North America is now in a golden age of solar eclipses.

Exactly six years, 7 months and 18 days after the “Great American Eclipse” comes the “Great North American Eclipse” when, on April 8, 2024 the Moon’s shadow will strike Mexico, the US and Canada, bringing a maximum of 4 minutes 28 seconds totality.

During 2017’s “Great American Eclipse” is was possible to experience a maximum 2 minutes 40 seconds of totality. In 2024 the “path of totality”—the Moon’s shadow—is much wider at around 100 miles.

As well as being longer than totality in 2017, it could also be a more dramatic view.

“We’ll be getting towards solar maximum in 2024 so we’ll expect to see streamers all around the solar corona during that eclipse,” said Jay Pasachoff, Professor of Astronomy at Williams College, Massachusetts, who has witnessed 35 total solar eclipses and 72 solar eclipses of all types. “But each part of the solar cycle is interesting in its own way.”

Darkness in the day will come to Sinaloa, Durango, and Coahuila in Mexico, and in the US to Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. In Canada, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland in Canada will also experience totality.

This is going to be big, but do people know about it yet? “If it follows the same pattern as the eclipse in 2017 then a year before interest will explode as news articles publicize it, and after that there will be an exponential growth in interest,” said Dan McGlaun, who runs Eclipse2024.org and has developed an incredible eclipse simulator of exactly what the observer will see from 40,000 towns and cities on April 8, 2024.

“People need to know whether they will see the eclipse, exactly what they’re going to see, and how they can look at it without going blind,” said McGlaun.

It’s certain that the 2024 total solar eclipse will be seen by many more people than the 2017 total solar eclipse, and for two reasons. “32 million Americans live inside the path of the 2024 eclipse compared with just 12 million Americans in the 2017 path,” said Zeiler. “A remarkable circumstance for this eclipse is that the nation’s densely populated northeast metropolitan areas of New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago, St. Louis lie within a two or three hour drive of totality.”

However, accessibility is one thing. Familiarity is the other. “The 2017 eclipse left a lasting impressions on the millions who saw it and piqued the interest of their friends and family who heard from them,” said Michael Zeiler, an eclipse cartographer who runs GreatAmericanEclipse.com.

“We’ve got a hundred million new eclipse veterans,” said McGlaun. The 2024 eclipse could be watched by 50 million people.

So where should you be on April 8, 2024? That depends on the weather predictions for the eclipse. “The 2017 eclipse was in August and we lucked into pretty good weather across most of the country, but in 2024 the eclipse is in April and the weather is iffy across the midwest and in New England,” said Pasachoff.

That’s a shame because there are many cities in the eclipse path in that part of the US. “Going further to the northeast, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo and Burlington are well positioned for a reasonably long duration of total eclipse, but the weather prospects for the Great Lakes and New England are less than desirable,” said Zeiler. “Given the weather odds, Mexico and Texas will be the magnet for millions of smart eclipse chasers.”

People seen watching the total solar eclipse over the town of Prineville in Oregon during 2017’s … [+] “Great American Eclipse.” LightRocket via Getty Images

Texas is going to be busy, but care is needed. “San Antonio and Austin are technically within the path of total eclipse, but Texans here would be advised to drive an hour or so to the north or west to get over 4 minutes inside the shadow of the Moon,” said Zeiler.

“The Southwest is best,” agreed McGlaun. “If I didn’t live in the path then I would be heading to Texas because of its superior weather forecast, but I do live in the path and I want to experience an eclipse at my home. If that means that it may not be perfect weather, the eclipse will still be perfect because I will be at home.”

There are some other special places to consider. “Niagara Falls would be a great place to watch an eclipse from, but there really needs to be a ‘“diamond ring” event at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas, which is in the path—it’s a great place to visit because if you find a diamond you can keep it!”

One of the chief attractions of watching the Moon totally eclipse the Sun is the brief “diamond rings” just before and after totality as the last beads of sunlight shine through the valleys on the Moon.

Cities in the U.S. that will experience totality on April 8, 2024 during North America’s next total … [+] solar eclipse. GreatAmericanEclipse.com Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com (used with permission)

“The cities that have a prime location in 2024 are Mazatlan, Durango, Torreon, Eagle Pass, and Dallas,” said Zeiler, but he’s talking mostly about the cities with great weather prospects (after all, you need a clear sky to see an eclipsed Sun, though darkness in the day is guaranteed everywhere within the path of totality).

As such, Mazatlan is Mexico has the best weather odds of all, though there’s also a good chance of clear skies in Texas. It will all come down to luck and judgement. “People in the American midwest, northeast corridor, and the metropolitan areas of Quebec and Montreal can maximize their odds by scrutinizing weather predictions in the days before the eclipse,” said Zeiler. “Then traveling with a camper to go where sunny skies are most likely during eclipse.”

It may be a nervous few days beforehand, but that there’s a second total solar eclipse in seven years is a huge slice of celestial luck for North America (it’s got a mess of other, lesser solar eclipses coming up, too). Totality occurs roughly every 18 months somewhere on Earth. A specific place on the planet experiences totality on average once every 375 years or so. No so for a Carbondale, Illinois, the “Crossroads of the Eclipses,” where the paths of the 2017 and 2024 shadows cross.

However, the passing of the 2024 eclipse will begin the countdown for another even longer totality 21 years later. “After 2024, a long-duration total solar eclipse again crosses the US on August 12, 2045,” said Zeiler. “The 2045 and 2024 eclipses intersect in Arkansas over the cities of Little Rock and Hot Springs.”

Can you stay alive until 2045? If you can, get yourself to Florida to experience 6 minutes 3 seconds from Disney World or 4 minutes 24 seconds from the Kennedy Space Center. “If I’m alive then I’m going to be in my wheelchair in Disney World,” said McGlaun. The “Sunshine State” is going to have to change its name for the day.

Disclaimer: Jamie Carter is editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

