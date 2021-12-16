Which are the best software providers of slots in 2021?

All the ingredients are there for online casinos to be extremely financially successful. Ever since gambling transitioned online in the mid-1990s, it has snowballed into a multi-billion-pound global industry that just seems to be getting bigger and bigger – check out the best Playson slots today.

However, these online casinos also need to be astute. It’s a crowded sector, and whether you’ve spent just three hours or over three years playing online slots, you’ll have seen that there is a huge range of games available to choose from. There really is something for everybody and it’s not uncommon to see hundreds, even thousands of slots titles available to play.

Vying for space in the slots market

What you will also have noticed is that some online casinos offer a very similar range of slots titles to other casinos. Often, although the games are the same, it’s only the bonus features and packages which differentiate casino from casino.

This is because the casinos don’t produce or develop their slot games content in house. Instead, they get third-party casino software providers involved.

Obviously, these third-party casino software providers play a fundamental role. The pressure is on to produce a wide range of games and themes which will satisfy as many gamblers as possible.

And it isn’t just the pay-outs they need to think about. They also take into account the graphics, the gaming features, the sound effects, and the theme. It’s the dichotomy of being fresh and unique each time, but also continuing to produce what the gamers love.

Microgaming

Founded in 1994, Microgaming has designed and produced some of the best online slots games out there.

Nearly every single online casino will use Microgaming’s content, and iconic titles like Mega Moolah, Thunderstruck II, Mermaids Millions and Jurassic Park have stood the test of time.

NetEnt

Similarly, NetEnt is a household name within the slots industry. It’s probably the first name that springs to mind if you asked any experienced to name their favourite slots producer.

They’ve been around since 1996, evolving their content to the extent that each title is eagerly anticipated by slots fans.

Some of their best-known slots games are Gonzo’s Quest, Blood Suckers, Divine Fortune, Narcos, Attraction and Starburst – a title many people consider to be the best online slot game ever produced.

International Game Technology (IGT)

Clearly, online slots gaming goes beyond simply paying out money and jackpot amounts. There are other nuances too, and IGT knows this. That’s why they focus on producing video slots that have superb video and motion qualities.

Like Microgaming and NetEnt, they are huge players in the industry and some of their best content includes Siberian Storm, Family Guy, Silent Movie, Medieval Money, Wheel of Fortune and Cleopatra.

Playtech

Last, but certainly not least comes Playtech. Established in 1999, Playtech offers more than 500 casino, poker and sports games at UK online casinos.

They are considered an important player in the sector as they are known for offering deals with high bonuses and incentives.

Some of their most popular games are Age of the Gods: Prince of Olympus, Green Lantern, Frankie Detorri’s Magic Seven, and Gladiator.