Which Galaxy Looks The Most Like Our Milky Way?

The Pinwheel galaxy, Messier 101, has many features in common with our own Milky Way, but is … [+]
European Space Agency & NASA; Davide De Martin (ESA/Hubble)
Our galactic home in the cosmos — the Milky Way — is merely one among the observable Universe’s two trillion.
From our own perspective on Earth, we’ve identified the presence of spiral arms.
By viewing the Milky Way in infrared wavelengths of light, we can see through the galactic dust and … [+]
Two Micron All Sky Survey/IPAC/Caltech & UMass
However, being stuck within the Milky Way itself, we exclusively view it edge-on.
The European Space Agency’s space-based Gaia mission has mapped out the three-dimensional positions … [+]
ESA/Gaia/DPAC, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
Even our best spaceborne views leave much ambiguity in our galaxy’s overall structure.
The grand spiral galaxy Messier 51, also known as the Whirlpool galaxy, has sweeping, extended … [+]
NASA, ESA, S. Beckwith (STScI) and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)
We’re not a grand spiral galaxy, as we’re lacking extended outer arms.
This full-scale view of the Andromeda Galaxy, M31, showcases its star-forming regions lining its … [+]
Robert Gendler; Subaru (NAOJ)/HSC COllaboration/Kavli IPMU/Hubble Space Telescope/Local Group Survey, Kitt Peak National Observatory (NOAO), Digitized Sky Survey (Oliver Czernetz)
Nor are we similar to Andromeda, our nearest large neighbor, which lacks a central bar.
The enormous bar at the core of galaxy NGC 1300 spans many tens of thousands of light-years, nearly … [+]
NASA, ESA, and The Hubble Heritage Team STScI/AURA)
While one-third of spiral galaxies have bars, ours is smaller than many, like NGC 1300’s.
The galaxy NGC 2775, shown here, displays one of best known examples of flocculent spiral arms, … [+]
NASA / ESA / Hubble / J. Lee / PHANGS-HST Team / Judy Schmidt, www.geckzilla.com
The outer arms are neither irregular nor tightly wound; we’re not “flocculent.”
Many spiral galaxies, such as the Sombrero galaxy (M104), possess both spiral features and also a … [+]
NASA and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)
Additionally, the Milky Way possesses a small but significant central bulge.
The Southern Pinwheel Galaxy, Messier 83, displays many features common to our Milky Way, including … [+]
ESO
We also exhibit major arms, minor arms, and spurs, with the Orion spur home to our Sun.
The Milky Way has two major arms, called the Perseus Arm and the Scutum-Centaurus Arm. There are … [+]
NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt (SSC/Caltech)
While many galaxies copiously form stars, the Milky Way is relatively quiet.
A young, star-forming region found within our own Milky Way. Note how the material around the stars … [+]
NASA, ESA, AND THE HUBBLE HERITAGE (STSCI/AURA)-ESA/HUBBLE COLLABORATION; ACKNOWLEDGMENT: R. O’CONNELL (UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA) AND THE WFC3 SCIENTIFIC OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE
Only within the arms themselves are new stars primarily formed.
The spiral arms of galaxy NGC 6384 are where new stars primarily form in this galaxy. Under normal … [+]
ESA/Hubble & NASA
It’s as though the Milky Way is a large, barred spiral galaxy with a small, elliptical center.
The spiral galaxy NGC 1084 has no central bar, but exhibits enormous levels of star formation, as … [+]
NASA, ESA, and S. Smartt (Queen’s University Belfast); Acknowledgement: Brian Campbell
Many similar galaxies are known, but nobody knows exactly which one is most like our Milky Way.
The spiral galaxy UGC 12158, with its arms, bar, and spurs, as well as its low, quiet rate of star … [+]
ESA/Hubble & NASA
