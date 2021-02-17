Why Comfort Is The Key to Connection

Marketing Podcast with Jen Marr

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Jen Marr. Jen is the Founder of Inspiring Comfort, LLC. She is passionate about furthering the science of human care through the skill of comfort. She’s also the author of a book called Paws to Comfort: An Everyday Guide to Learning How You Can Help Mend Our Disconnected World.

Questions I ask Jen Marr:

One of the core beliefs in your book is that we can learn a lot about comfort for dogs — tell me more about the science behind your work.

What’s your definition of comfort?

Why do you think comfort is really the key to helping people connect?

Can comfort be relearned and does that make comfort a skill?

What are some tangible examples of how someone could bring this idea into their leadership skills or into the workplace?

Do you use dogs in your actual session?

Does somebody who has a more introverted personality versus an extroverted personality tend to be more natural at comfort? More About Jen Marr:

