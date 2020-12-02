Why Edge Cloud May Provide HPE a Bigger Boost

The emergence of cloud technology has boosted the prospects and share prices of many new technology companies and recent Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) — Zoom (ZM), Twilio (TWLO), and Cloudflare (NET) are a few to come to mind. But what about large legacy technology conglomerates, such as HPE (HPE), IBM (IBM), and Cisco (CSCO)? Many of these large companies have fallen off the investment screen in the cloud boom but now offer a lot of value for investors.

HPE (HPE) showed signs of life this week in announcing earnings that reflect promising areas such as high-performance computing and enterprise edge. With extreme value in its valuation, the company has the potential to be a major sleeper pick in these emerging areas of networking and edge cloud, as demonstrated by its earnings report.

Combine that with a depressed stock price, low valuation, and nice dividend and you have the potential for solid returns.

In the big picture, HPE’s revenues hit $7.2 billion, which was up 5% q/q and flat y/y. Earnings came in at 37 cents a share, down 24% from a year ago.

“In Q4 we saw a notable rebound in our overall revenue, with particular acceleration in key growth areas of our business,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, in a company statement.

The company also announced the big news that it’s moving its headquarters to Houston, TX. This symbolic move will be noted by those latching on to the “Silicon Valley exodus” story, as HPE is one of the original Silicon Valley startup stories, founded in 1939 by brothers Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard in a garage in Palo Alto, Calif.

A Plaque is displayed in front of the former home of Hewlett-Packard founders Bill Hewlett and Dave … [+] Packard where the company first started in 1938. The house became a California landmark in 1987 and designated as the “Birthplace of Silicon Valley” in Palo Alto, CA on July 23, 2014. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

Enterprise Edge Drives Growth

Drilling down into particular growth areas, HPE is showing signs of strength and has better growth than some of its “legacy tech” rivals such as Cisco (CSCO) and IBM, which we recently profiled. Let’s drill down and see what’s happening.

HPE’s “big and boring” portfolio of storage and server gear appears to have stabilized, which will be a welcome trend after a chaotic year including enterprise logistics delays caused by the the COVID pandemic as well as changing dynamics brought about by explosive growth in cloud services. The fear is that all compute is shifting from private data center to cloud — representing a more limited opportunity for HPE — but the numbers show this may be overblown.

Compute revenue was down 5% and storage was down 3%, but both were profitable and declines have moderated. Over the long term, there has been a lot of hand-wringing about the future of enterprise compute as more services move to the cloud. But a counter-trend is cloud repatriation — in which enterprises build out private clouds to manage their own data — which should provide a floor to enterprise compute. The emergence of applications such as edge compute have the potential to drive new growth in this market — a trend known as “edge cloud.”

One of the bright spots for HPE was in its Intelligent Edge segment revenue, which came in at $786 million, up 6% year over year or 5% when adjusted for currency, with 10.1% operating profit margin, compared to 6.2% from the prior-year period. HPE’s Intelligent Edge comprises its campus networking and Wireless LAN (WLAN) products in the Aruba division, which are considered best-in-class.

Campus and WLAN promises to be a high-growth area for years, with the introduction of more powerful wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi 6 and 5G. In addition, with HPE’s recent acquisition of software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) leader Silver Peak, the company has the potential to tie campus, WLAN, and high-growth SD-WAN technology to be a leader in enterprise edge connectivity.

SD-WAN infrastructure revenues are expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2023. Futuriom.com

SD-WAN represents a multi-billion dollar market, which recent Futuriom research indicates is growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34%. Some Wall Street analysts have highlighted this story, with the believe that HPE’s strong edge portfolio can lead to share gains from leaders such as Cisco.

“We see HPE as a share gainer thanks to its flexible offerings and competitive products,” wrote Simon Leopold, Managing Director at Raymond James, in a note to investors. We believe a portion of the market rejects Cisco’s forced subscriptions; we think it is small, but yields points of growth for HPE.”

High Performance Compute & Mission Critical Systems (HPC & MCS) was another strong segment for HPE, with revenue of $975 million, up 25% year over year, and an 12.2% operating profit margin, compared to 10.2% from the prior-year period. Revenue grew 50% sequentially driven by strong performance in Cray, HPC-Apollo and MCS.

Looking forward, the company raised its GAAP diluted net earnings per share outlook to $0.38 to $0.56 from $0.34 to $0.54 and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share outlook to $1.60 to $1.78 from $1.56 to $1.76. This will generate cash flow in the range of $0.9 to $1.1 billion, according to company statements.

Why the HPE Valuation is Low

In a world of high-flying cloud stocks and stratospheric valuations, HPE seems very cheap. HPE’s stock has been stuck in the mud for many years, with investors drawn to sexier cloud stories and the so-called FAANG Stocks — Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (GOOGL). But with FAANG and other cloud stocks such as Microsoft (MSFT) showing enormous gains and high valuations, maybe its time to look at HPE as a value play. Let’s take a few reasons why HPE might be one of the cheapest plays on enterprise tech.

First off, HPE is profitable and pays a solid 4.3% dividend. With its guidance boost, it is clear that profitability and cash flow is healthy and the dividend is solid.

Secondly, HPE is extremely cheap. Current metrics give it a price/sales (P/S) ratio of .53 and a forward price/earnings P/E multiple of 7. Compare that to its closest comparable, Cisco (CSCO), with a P/S of 3.81 and a P/E of 13 and a lower dividend of 3.31%.

Third, HPE is even cheaper than when compared to other, large value tech plays. For example, IBM sports a P/S of 1.46 and a P/E of 14. When you consider that IBM has revenue of $75 billion and Cisco has revenue of $48 billion, HPE with $27 billion had more room to move the needle with a smaller top line.

Edge Cloud is Where it’s At

HPE is well positioned for the continued demand for edge connectivity driven by edge-cloud applications. The HPC and Intelligent Edge segment provide the potential for revenue growth and profit growth in the coming years, which would result in an expansion of HPE’s valuation multiples closers to its peers.

As wireless technologies such as WiFi and 5G blossom at the edge, there is going to be a sustained need for enterprise connectivity and bandwidth to support access to cloud applications, where networks gain access. Add in the potential growth from Silver Peak, and HPE has a winning edge cloud story.

