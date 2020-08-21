As an employee, you probably don’t give much thought to the HR department.

It’s just something in place to ensure employee paperwork is filed, payroll is efficient, and any personal issues are resolved.

But, when you’re an employer, HR becomes so much more than that.

Your human resources team is dedicated to the smooth running of your business, keeping your employees paid, trained and happy and assisting with the overall image of your company.

Yet this is just a small example of the responsibilities that your HR department handles on a daily basis.

Here we’ll explore why HR is crucial to the everyday running of your business.

HR handle your payroll

I’m sure you’ll agree that payroll is an important part of any business.

After all, everyone wants to get paid on time and they do, thanks to your HR department – click the link to discover the latest in payroll software options for HR.

Managing the payments for hundreds or even thousands of employees, handling employee information, salary details, benefits and the payment figures for a huge number of workers is incredibly demanding.

Thankfully your HR department usually has it covered.

Recruitment

As a business owner, you’ll know that the recruitment process can be long and often exhaustive, which is usually why HR steps in.

They’ll help you find the right employees to represent and work for your company, find a good fit amongst your employees and do it all within a tight budget.

HR will also help with the “onboarding” part of the recruitment process, where new employees are welcomed into the business, provided with an orientation and are helped to integrate into their new working environment.

They can assist with legalities and regulations

Of course, it’s helpful for employers to familiarise themselves with the basics of employee rights and laws.

However, your HR department will have a full understanding of this part of the law and can help you avoid a defamation case, unfair dismissal, or inadvertently violating your employee’s rights.

Employment law is incredibly complex, so it’s vital that you have a team of HR experts on your side to guide you and your business through any legal issues.

HR helps with career goals

If your employees know that their career goals are taken seriously and they’ve given the opportunity to grow and develop their skills, then they’ll be much happier.

Something which will be reflected in their work.

By developing and providing the career tools needed for employees to move forward, HR can help your employees get ahead with networking, skills development and even provide other opportunities throughout the business.

HR helps to build relationships with your employees

HR is somewhere your employees can go to voice their concerns, their career goals and their performance.

Whether you have two employees who are struggling to work together, or you have a newly pregnant employee who’s worried about her performance, HR can help build strong relationships with your employees to keep them feeling fulfilled in the workplace.

As an advocate, HR provides a wealth of information, advice and support for all employees regardless of their circumstances.