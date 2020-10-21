Why Hybrid Offices Could Turn Employees Against Each Other

As a direct result of the pandemic there has been a significant rise in the popularity of remote working and, as we look to the future, businesses are now faced with a choice: continue down the remote working path or bring the workforce back to the office. The result will likely be the implementation of a hybrid model, with some employees working at home while some head into the office, and while this might seem logical, it will undoubtedly have some yet-to-be-discovered impacts on company culture.

The distinct cultural differences between office-based workers and home workers can, over time, result in increased tension on both sides. It’s easy to imagine office workers becoming jealous of the freedoms that home working offers, particularly if they have to face an arduous commute into the office.

Home workers, meanwhile, might feel disconnected from their colleagues and grow jealous of the bonds that form around the water cooler, and the free-flowing discussions throughout the day. It’s much easier to foster positive working relationships when you don’t have to worry about your connection cutting out, or when you have to mute yourself because there’s construction going on in your street.

Add in the effect that a disparate workforce has on productivity and many businesses might actually decide it’s not worth the hassle. Companies looking to implement a hybrid office consisting of onsite and home workers must take careful steps to ensure that teams continue to work in harmony and that there is no enmity between those who work in the office and those who remain remote.

Start At The Top

Without meaning to, companies sometimes have a tendency to see remote employees as second-class when compared to their office-based counterparts and, primarily, this is because managers can physically see people in the office working, and reward them accordingly. This is harder to do with remote workers. For company culture to remain intact as hybrid offices become more prevalent, leaders must squash this subconscious favouritism.

CEOs and business owners have a unique opportunity and responsibility as they have the largest and most direct effect on company culture. As leaders, they must ensure that they are providing guidance and support to meet the expectations and needs of different kinds of hybrid workers, including, for example, those who want to work remotely some of the time versus those who want to exclusively work remotely. For a hybrid office to be successful, business leaders must focus efforts on what’s best for the company and its employees, implementing change from the top, both in attitude and policy.

Communicate Effectively

One of the first and most obvious pitfalls of hybrid working lies in the ability – or inability – to communicate with colleagues. For those working in the office, direct and unobstructed communication isn’t a luxury, it’s a given. As organizations were forced to operate remotely during lockdown, it became clear that communication is one of the biggest hurdles that needed overcoming.

If employees are only able to speak to team members over video calls or messaging services, there is a much higher chance of miscommunication, or even simply just missing information altogether. Additionally, when employees aren’t able to ask as many questions about the projects they’re working on, naturally, over time, this can become extremely frustrating. Deadlines can be missed, briefs not met properly, and efficiency and productivity affected, ultimately leading to disruptions to the company culture and driving a wedge between on-site and remote employees.

For this reason, it’s important that management is keenly aware of what remote staff are doing, how informed they are, and what they can do to ensure that their voices are being heard, fostering a culture of harmonious working and helping remote staff to better work alongside their colleagues.

This can be achieved by undertaking an assessment to identify where each group’s needs are the same and where they are likely to be different, prioritizing the organization’s technology needs and allocating resources to give both remote and onsite employees the tools they require. The aim should be for staff, whether working from the office or in a cafe atop a mountain in Peru, to work with equal efficiency, using the same tools and having access to the same servers as their office-based colleagues.

Mental Health Matters

As has been well-established over the past few months, remote working in any capacity can, if not monitored properly, have a negative impact on mental health. HR departments, along with team leaders and other middle management will, therefore, need to play a key role in looking after the mental wellness of the workforce as the business transitions towards hybrid working.

With company culture forged, primarily, within the teams that work closely together every day, it is important that managers take extra steps to unify hybrid workforces. Regular team meetings and check-ins with HR will help to recognize any pain points and bring attention to the elements of daily working life which are creating roadblocks for employees and preventing them from working harmoniously with their colleagues.

Fostering a culture where everyone’s voice is of equal importance will create an openness that will help to bring together office-based and remote staff and will help to build and maintain good, healthy relationships, not only between employees and the company as a whole, but also between team members themselves, preventing them from becoming divided.

For teams, virtual meetings are one of the best unifying tools that a hybrid workforce has in its arsenal. Team leaders should, therefore, use these to not only cover whatever work-related topics (which is necessary to ensure clear communication is upheld) but also to create a fun environment in which team members can bond, regardless of whether they are physically together or not.

Though a hybrid workforce, at least on the surface, looks like a ‘best of both worlds’ situation, it actually brings with it new challenges which, if not properly addressed, could end up making the initiative more harmful than helpful. As businesses start to reimagine what working life will entail once we eventually come out the other side of the pandemic and enter into a new phase of life post-COVID-19, it’s important to keep in mind that employee expectations have changed and, although meeting those expectations should be a priority, doing so in the right way, with the right tools and support, is of equal importance if businesses are to ensure than the workforce remains cohesive.

