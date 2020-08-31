Why Is Your Period Keeping You Up At Night?

A woman can’t sleep in bed getty

From cramping and breast tenderness to low moods and anxiety, your period is so much more than a monthly bleed. The majority of people who menstruate report having symptoms linked to PMS up to two weeks before their period begins. This can make day-to-day life more difficult and can get really tiresome. So, it feels ironic that your period may be the thing that’s causing you to lose shut-eye. How is your period keeping you up at night? If you notice that your sleeping pattern falls out of place on the run-up to your monthly bleed then you may have your menstrual cycle to blame.

According to research conducted by the US National Sleep Foundation, 30% of people experience disturbed sleep during their periods. 23% also said they struggle to get a full eight hours on the week running up to their period. While people with PMS are twice as likely to experience insomnia, 70% of people with premenstrual dysphoric disorder say they experience insomnia-like problems with 80% describing themselves as tired.

Life can be really hectic and it’s easy to brush off a sleepless night as a consequence of drinking too much coffee or being stressed about work. However, depending on where you are in your menstrual cycle you could blame your hormones.

Recommended For You

Throughout your menstrual cycle, your hormones rise and fall. In the week before your period, your progesterone levels rise. If you don’t conceive then your progesterone levels will dip and you’ll get your period. After your monthly bleed, your progesterone levels start to rise again. It’s this dip in progesterone during your period that may make it more difficult to sleep.

Progesterone isn’t the only hormone that could influence how much sleep you get. During your period your body temperature rises by up to a whole degree. While this doesn’t sound too severe, this rise in temperature can wreak havoc with your sleeping pattern. This is caused by changes in your levels of estrogen. The part of your brain that regulates your body temperature is influenced by your estrogen levels. If you have low estrogen levels then you may experience hot flashes and night sweats.

Speaking about the links between your menstrual cycle and your sleeping pattern to Refinery29 Nicole Telfer, Science Content Producer at Clue said, “people who experience premenstrual and menstrual symptoms may report disrupted sleep. This can be from pain – in the form of cramps or headaches – or from increased fatigue and insomnia. People who have premenstrual mood disorders are more likely to experience sleep disturbances like insomnia, hypersomnia, fatigue and even disturbing dreams during the luteal phase.”

Finding out that hormonal changes may be the reason you can’t sleep during your period may give you some answers. However, it can also make you feel really helpless at the hands of your hormones. You can take a cold shower or ensure your bedroom is at a cool temperature before getting into bed. Some experts have also identified that some hormonal contraceptive methods decrease the fluctuations in hormones throughout your menstrual cycle. However, if you’re really suffering from insomnia throughout your period you should speak to your clinician.

Changes in mood and cramping are some of the most common symptoms of PMS. However, hormonal changes throughout your menstrual cycle may be the reason you barely sleep during your monthly bleed but have little trouble during the rest of the month.

Source