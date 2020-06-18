Why It Matters That IBM Has Abandoned Its Facial Recognition Technology

Ongoing controversy of police agencies’ use of facial recognition technology prompts big tech to … [+] withhold their tech solutions.

Over the last week, three big tech companies decided to either get out of the facial recognition business altogether or ban its use by law enforcement. All of them have been concerned about the potential misuse of facial recognition, especially by police agencies where its use is controversial.

Face recognition technology is questionable for many reasons. It violates rights to privacy and human rights and often misidentifies women and people of color more frequently than white men.

Drew Harwell, writing in the Washington Post, lays out this controversy in a recent article about a Federal Study on facial recognition bias:

“Asian and African American people were up to 100 times more likely to be misidentified than white men, depending on the particular algorithm and type of search. Native Americans had the highest false-positive rate of all ethnicities, according to the study, which found that systems varied widely in their accuracy.

The faces of African American women were falsely identified more often in the kinds of searches used by police investigators where an image is compared to thousands or millions of others in hopes of identifying a suspect.”

Many major technology companies have been creating and supplying these face recognition technologies to all types of customers, without restrictions on their use.

Tech companies, in general, have just seen this as a business opportunity. Now that tide has started to turn when last week three significant players, who have created face recognition technology, made some bold decisions to not sell their technology to law enforcement and other agencies that could misuse it.

IBM led the way when their CEO, Arvind Krishna, sent a letter to US Congressional leaders outlining IBM’s view on racial injustice. His letter stated that:

“IBM no longer offers general purpose IBM facial recognition or analysis software. IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency. We believe now is the time to begin a national dialogue on whether and how facial recognition technology should be employed by domestic law enforcement agencies.

Artificial Intelligence is a powerful tool that can help law enforcement keep citizens safe. But vendors and users of Al systems have a shared responsibility to ensure that Al is tested for bias, particularity when used in law enforcement and that such bias testing is audited and reported.

Finally, a national policy also should encourage and advance uses of technology that bring greater transparency and accountability to policing, such as body cameras and modern data analytics techniques.”

I spoke with an IBM executive about this decision and he pointed out that this has been in the works for many years. Christopher Padilla, VP of Government and Regulatory Affairs told me that, “It was not like the clouds parted and suddenly we decided not to do facial recognition. IBM has been thinking about this since 2014 when questions around this topic of ethics in AI and government arose from the revelations from Edward Snowdon.”

According to Mr. Padilla, there was also the issue of face recognition’s accuracy and its tendency towards the bias of people of color. Face recognition technology was a very small part of IBM’s business and Mr. Padilla stressed that this decision came directly from IBM’s CEO Arvind Krishna, who decided that IBM would no longer invest in face recognition technology at all.

Mr. Padilla directed me to a major position statement on AI and Ethics that the company released two years ago to enforce that this decision came after much internal scrutiny.

Titled the Principles for Trust and Transparency it frames IBM’s approach to AI, the foundational technology behind face recognition. The company plays a leading role in the global dialogue about how to ethically deploy AI in a way that maximizes benefits to society while minimizing societal harms.

IBM has an ethics AI Board led by IBM’s Chief Privacy Officer. This officer applies careful, thorough scrutiny to potential business engagements to ensure there are no conflicts with their values or to all long-standing forms of discrimination.

What I find most interesting about IBM’s position is that their CEO and the company leadership across the board are taking a powerful stand to support essential policy actions that can advance racial equality and human rights, not just in the US but around the world. Even before this announcement, IBM had been prodding US leaders at all levels to deliver important and overdue reforms for America’s black community. IBM’s decision to no longer sell general-purpose facial recognition technology is framed by their overall commitment to the company’s values and opposition to all forms of human rights discrimination.

Microsoft also made a similar commitment in not selling its facial recognition technology to law enforcement.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said, “We will not sell facial recognition technology to police departments in the United States until we have a national law in place, grounded in human rights, that will govern this technology.”

What Microsoft and IBM have in common is a focus on protecting human rights. This is a big deal and has ramifications for tech leaders in general. Amazon also said they would place a moratorium on selling their Facial Rekognition Technology to police agencies.

I don’t think we can overstate the importance of IBM, Microsoft and Amazon and their roles in influencing other tech companies to take a stronger stand on human rights and anti-discrimination.

IBM’s abandonment of its facial recognition technology, underscore this company’s position and sets them in the vanguard of leadership in tech on this particular subject. Let’s hope other tech companies start screening their technology through similar human rights and anti-discrimination glasses and follows their lead.

