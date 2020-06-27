Why Jenna Marbles, One Of YouTube’s First Stars, Decided To Cancel Herself

YouTube star Jenna Marbles gives an interview during the 2017 Web Summit in Lisbon (Photo credit … [+] should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

On the evening of June 25, YouTuber Jenna Marbles uploaded her last video to her channel, telling her 2o million subscribers she was leaving the platform. YouTubers are online personalities that have cultivated long term trust with their audiences to provide entertainment, connection and community through the social media video platform. To attain that level of influence to earn that title, it takes years of living in public, documenting every moment, editing the material and publishing it to the world. It’s a space of vulnerability and bravery, but rife with public pitfalls. Until Thursday, 33-year-old Jenna Marbles has spent the last decade being a YouTuber.

The 11-minute video, titled “A Message,” is an emotional reckoning and reprisal of videos from Jenna’s past. She apologized for several videos produced in 2011 and 2012, the year after she started her channel — videos that included Jenna wearing blackface, making racial epithets directed towards Asian people and shaming. The hurtful content hasn’t been visible on her channel for many years, but the reckoning comes amid a cultural moment of personal accounting of public figures. The movements, from #MeToo to the removal of problematic statues, are framed inside a historical corrective, seeking to even out some of the retroactive continuity of narratives that have come to be normalized.

YouTubers are an interesting subset of internet influencer. The YouTuber initially emerged on YouTube through the act of video blogging (vlogging), a sort of video diary where the YouTuber speaks directly to the camera. Much of the success of the early YouTubers came from specific aesthetics that made YouTube videos distinct from traditional television. Some of the earliest YouTubers like Tyler Oakley, Michelle Phan and Grace Helbig created the YouTuber method organically, growing their audiences through the display of self-efficacy, personal stories and conversations with their community. Fifteen years later, there are thousands of people who consider themselves YouTubers, many using the platform to leverage their careers or make millions with endorsement deals and sponsorships.

Jenna Marbles started her channel in 2010 and very quickly became popular with her viral video “How to trick people into thinking you’re good looking.” The video, soundtracked with Rick Astley’s eponymous internet troll track, is two and half minutes of Jenna making fun of herself. She’s aware of her conversion to the world of YouTube from her masters education. Self-awareness has been one of Jenna’s strengths for her entire career, but she openly admits she’s made numerous mistakes.

A Platform of Issues

Over the last several years, YouTube has been the target of a variety of issues that have made it into the mainstream. From issues stemming from radicalization, the opacity of the suggestion algorithm, to the YouTubers themselves, the platform is still maturing. YouTubers sometimes push the boundaries to remain visible and relevant among the 500 hours of content uploaded to YouTube every minute.

In contrast to traditional media, the web contains an archive and an entire history of uploaded content and users can access any of the material from the entire library at any given time. Growing and learning in public is a visual journey — as long as its watched in linear order.

YouTubers are quite aware of how the audience reacts to their content and often do personal retrospectives. In 2016, Jenna participated in the retrospective with a video titled “Reacting To My Old Videos (300th Video).” In it, she lets her audience know that’s she’s grown and learned so much in the years she’s been producing content.

The act of presentism is interpreting material from the past in a present day context. In Jenna’s video, she tells her audience that she does not want to bring negative things into the world and has actively and intently hidden hurtful content. In recognizing the present moment, she expressed sadness for the offense she caused people, even if she’s learned from these errors. Near the end of her video she expresses her ultimate statement: “I don’t want to hurt anyone, I don’t want to offend anyone. I just want to have a good time and I’m not having a good time.”

Jenna is holding herself accountable for her past and recognizing her role as an influencer and role model. Her fans and followers are clearly upset but respect her decision.

Being a public figure is difficult and being one on a platform shared by so many personalities, communities and interests makes growth a shared process. Jenna made the painful decision to hold herself accountable and leave her channel. While she didn’t have to leave, she made an important and emotional statement for her community. At the end of her video she states: “I don’t want to put anything out in the world that’s going to hurt anybody” and said she’s done with the channel for now. For 20 million people, replacing Jenna will be nearly impossible.

Source