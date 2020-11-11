Why Now Is Not The Time For Big Life Decisions

2020 has been one of the strangest years on record and it’s set to continue. Restricted travel, working from home and closure of hospitality mean life as we know it is different. But you knew that.

Making long term decisions, ones that will affect your life for years to come, should never be made on a whim. But with the way 2020 has been, it won’t feel like a whim. We’ve lived with fundamental changes to our lifestyles since March, so we’ve had the same thoughts for months on end. But this is not forever.

If you are thinking about making a big life decision, here’s why you might want to wait.

Most people can relate to being either a “settler” or an “explorer”. Those with a settler mindset aim to get settled and their life’s accomplishments tend towards security in everything from their career to their relationship to their family and social life. Most lifestyle marketing is aimed at settlers. It’s about landing that dream role, signing for that gorgeous house, or finding the perfect partner, getting married and having kids. Routines, contracts, long-term planning. Settlers are happy to have obligations and commitments that they work to sustain. Whilst there is nothing wrong with being a settler, it’s not for everyone.

The flipside is the explorer mindset. Explorers reject the common notion of settling and prefer to change their routine and situations regularly. Perhaps they are consistent travellers or avoid commitments that tie them down. They prize freedom over obligations and have high routine flexibility. They are low-maintenance, adaptable, and easy-going within change. Disorder and irregularity don’t faze them, but long-term contracts and closing off options might. Explorers might not realise they are explorers because they are fitting in with the norm.

Many are settlers by design but have a strong streak of explorer in them; they retain as much freedom as possible within a relatively settled setup. However, with the restrictions and uncertainty of 2020, especially around travel, many people have been forced into the routine of a settler.

This year especially has seen buying decisions driven by a settler mindset. It makes sense. No one is exploring too far; our homes are the core of our existence and the future is uncertain. Pet purchases are on the rise. At the height of lockdown in the United Kingdom, online searches for adopting puppies grew by 650%. According to Houzz, home improvement has also seen a boom, with kitchen and bathroom remodelling projects up by 40% in June 2020 and home extensions and home additions increasing by 52%. Money has been saved on travel and going out and it’s being channelled into staying in.

But is home improvement and pets what we really want, or just what we want right now? A puppy may solve our short-term boredom and loneliness and give us a reason to go for a walk, but before 2020 you hadn’t considered getting one. When life isn’t locked down, even if that takes 18 months, is a dog really part of the existence you always wanted?

Don’t make permanent decisions based on temporary situations.

At a basic level, it’s food shopping when you’re hungry or sending an email when you’re angry. At a major level, it’s making decisions that will affect the rest of your life based on a freak year. This too shall pass. There will come a time in the future when the world is open for travel, restaurants are open for eat-in and 99% of your life isn’t being lived from your home. Make sure the decisions you are making right now aren’t shutting off your future freedom.

In business, pivoting and thinking fast is paramount. A leader could read the news, have an idea, and implement it within days to better withstand a downturn or pandemic. They could be testing ideas all the time with both the short and long term in mind. They could rent machinery to trial one product offering, see if it flies and then return it if not. Businesses create limited-time deals, amend their service and constantly monitor responses to inform their plans. Testing, experimenting and trialling, with a view to staying nimble and adaptable amongst volatile demand.

What if the same approach was applied with home-based decisions? Instead of down-payments, adoption and big purchases, it was planning, experimenting and testing. Lifestyle design based on fully informed choices, not unnecessary commitments based on short-term or blinkered thinking. You might not want that needy plant when you’re island-hopping. You might not need that AGA when you’re out for dinner again. Right now, all options include settling. It’s a marketer’s dream but it might not be yours.

It is impossible to know how you might feel in 2021 or 2022. Judgment is clouded and regular lives are not being lived. The world is operating within massive constraints, so don’t build a permanent home within them. Lockdown doesn’t mean locking down your options.

Instead, mind map possibilities extensively before committing. Plan them out, play them forward. If we could travel the world, would I still want to do this? If I wasn’t spending so long at home, would I consider this option? If more changes happen next year, is this what I want to be tied to? Play out scenarios based on every eventuality and have fun in the imagination stage. Don’t leave yourself regretting your choices. It’s possible to make the best of a temporary situation without irreversible changes.

