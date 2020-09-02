Why Senate Republicans May Propose A New $500 Billion Stimulus Bill

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the … [+] 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images) Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee

Senate Republicans are not giving up on another stimulus bill.

Here’s what you need to know—and what could happen next.

Stimulus Package

With Congress at an impasse over the next stimulus package, there are effectively multiple “offers” on the table:

Senate Republicans: $1 trillion Heals Act

House Democrats: $3 trillion Heroes Act

President Donald Trump: $1.3 trillion bill

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she wants $2.2 trillion for the next stimulus, if Senate Republicans will double the size of the Heals Act. Trump is willing to sign a stimulus deal at $1.3 trillion, according to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. That would mean Democrats would need to cut $1 trillion from Pelosi’s latest offer, while Republicans would need to add approximately $300 billion to the Heals Act proposal. What’s the best way to triangulate these disparate proposals?

Why Republicans may propose a new stimulus bill

Senate Republicans have a fourth approach, however, and may introduce a $500 billion stimulus bill. Why would Republicans introduce a smaller stimulus bill when both Democrats and the president want a larger stimulus bill? Here are 3 reasons:

1. Republicans may support a smaller stimulus package

The reality is many Senate Republicans don’t support another $1 trillion stimulus package. McConnell has said that as many as 20 Republican senators don’t want any new stimulus spending. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pegs the number even higher. Graham has said that “half of the Republicans will vote ‘no’ on any more aid.” It’s rare for a party to be in this predicament where party leadership wants to spend and so many senators disagree. The solution? One solution is to appease senators who are fiscally conservative. A smaller bill is not the same as zero spending. However, at $500 billion, it’s half the size of the Heals Act and approximately 25% of Pelosi’s latest $2.2 trillion request. McConnell may be able to rally Senate Republicans around a smaller bill, which can provide a united front. With enough support, McConnell may introduce formal legislation to force a vote. A formal vote means that senators would have to vote “yes” or “no” on a stimulus bill, which comes with its own optics particularly in an election year.

2. Republicans can get a symbolic win

Can Congress pass a new stimulus package? At $500 billion, the answer is “no.” Republicans control 53 seats in the Senate, but they need 60 to override a Democratic filibuster. That means if they want to pass a new stimulus bill, they need Democratic support not only in the Senate, but also in the House, which Democrats control. Republicans know they need bipartisan support and this new legislation likely won’t pass. However, Senate Republicans can claim a symbolic win even if the legislation fails. How? Republicans can argue that they are the party that introduced new legislation in the middle of an impasse and forced a vote, and Democrats are the party that defeated the legislation. With an important election in two months, Republicans have a talking point to bring home to their constituents. Plus, Republicans can say they are working to pass immediate financial relief for the American people. In contrast, Democrats will argue that Republicans are engaging in an optical approach and under-funding countless initiatives ranging from state and local aid to second stimulus checks. Democrats will criticize Republicans for delaying and not engaging in discussions for bipartisan agreement.

3. Republicans can bring Democrats back to the table

Even if Congress fails to pass this new stimulus bill, Republicans can strategically bring Democrats back to the negotiation table. Both parties want a stimulus deal. Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have indicated the same, as has Trump. Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) agree, but the holdup is the size of the stimulus bill, driven largely by the amount of state and local aid. While Democrats may be likely to budge on their nearly $1 trillion ask, Republicans are focused on $105 billion of school funding. By introducing a new stimulus bill, Republicans could spearhead renewed talks either before or after a vote.

What could the new stimulus bill include?

While it’s possible Senate Republicans ultimately do not offer new legislation, here’s what could be included:

$300 weekly unemployment benefits

$105 billion in school funding

$250 billion in funding for the Payment Protection Program (PPP)

$10 billion grant to the U.S. Postal Service

Before October 1, Congress will need to fund the federal government for the upcoming fiscal year. It’s also possible that Republicans include a stimulus bill as part of that stop gap funding, or incorporate stimulus bill into discussions with Democrats on broader government funding.

