Why The Fed’s Outlook Paints A Sobering Picture For Businesses

The Federal Reserve’s latest policy projection that it will keep short-term interest rates artificially low into 2023 carries a mixed message for business leaders. On one hand, low rates for the next three years translate into lower costs for servicing debt. On the other hand, the Fed’s decision to keep rates low reflects an expectation that the economy could take several years to fully recover.

For business leaders, this latter point should be a sobering realization. Amid uncertainty due to the pandemic, global geopolitics, the presidential election, and tensions with China, their own business recovery could also be slow.

The Fed’s concern over the U.S. economy, along with doubts about whether a new stimulus package will be forthcoming from Washington, added to the growing uncertainty and nervousness among investors. On Monday, the stock market sold off sharply, continuing what has been called a “downbeat month.” As a snapshot of increased uncertainty in the market, the Volatility Index (VIX), has increased almost 9 percent since the day before the Fed’s announcement on Sept. 16.

For much of the year, the stock market and the economy have been telling two different narratives: a dismal economy and an exuberant market. Now the risks appear to be catching up with the market.

The one silver lining amid a sobering view of the economy is a favorable borrowing environment for businesses. As the Fed continues to keep short-term interest rates at historically low levels, it is an opportune time for companies to tap the credit market to refinance debt or increase borrowings. Not surprising, many companies have been active in the bond market, issuing record amounts of debt. Going forward, firms clearly need to keep in mind the precarious state of the economy when deciding how much to borrow.

A Gloomier Growth Outlook

Given the Fed’s announcement last week, any hope for a V-shaped recovery with an accelerating upside has been all but set aside. Last week, the Fed observed that “economic activity and employment have picked up in recent months but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year.”

Meanwhile, the “Back-to-Normal Index” from CNN Business and Moody’s Analytics shows the economy is about 76 percent of what it was before the pandemic. While this is an improvement from April’s lows (at 59 percent), momentum is stalling, and the consensus is for a long road back to a normal economy.

Indeed, many economists believe the best hope may be for a U-shaped recovery, although even that is not certain. As the Fed also stated: “The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus. The ongoing public health crisis will continue to weigh on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.” As a result, a zigzag may be the most realistic projection for the economy, as any ramp up in Covid-19 cases this fall and winter could cause people to voluntarily withdraw from spending.

Given a gloomier macroeconomic outlook, business leaders weighing decisions for the next few years related to hiring, product rollouts, capital expenditures, mergers and acquisitions and other activities should expect headwinds that are not going to die down any time soon.

Listening to the Fed

As business leaders discern what lies ahead, one advantage is the increased transparency of the Fed—not just in making pronouncements about interest rates but also in giving greater access to their rationale and sentiment.

This has been a long time coming. Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman argued for more transparency among the Fed. Some degree of greater disclosure came about under Fed Chairs Alan Greenspan and Ben Bernanke and increased further under Janet Yellen.

Now, under Jerome Powell, the Fed is both telegraphing its likelihood of continuing an accommodative stance for three years and its reasoning for doing so. In its latest announcement, for example, the Fed clearly stated that it intends to target an average inflation rate of 2 percent, while continuing to support the economy.

It should be noted that economic forecasting is difficult, even with the Fed’s access to a breadth of data. Much depends on what develops in terms growth, unemployment, and inflation—all of which are complicated by the ongoing pandemic.

Nonetheless, while business leaders continue to be their own best sources of intelligence about their companies and industries, listening to the Fed for a macroeconomic outlook may be the wisest move—especially in the near term.

