Why This AI Company Founder Left Tech To Become A Healer

After 15 years conducting UX design and product management for tech companies including Mozilla and Sequoia Capital, Cris Beasley took the leap and founded three of her own companies. The most recent was an artificial intelligence (AI) startup. Ultimately, however, she was unable to raise the next round of venture capital funding and had to close it down. She then spent six months recovering from the burnout, coping with depression for the first time in her life.

The outcome of this downward spiral took Beasley in a surprising direction – one she never would have anticipated five years ago, much less in her youth. She decided to become a healer. Beasley has since begun working individually with coaching clients and created the Becoming Dragon card deck, which is designed to help people attain greater self-awareness. She also relocated from San Francisco, California to the cloud forests of Chiapas, Mexico.

“There aren’t very many healers who have a product design and UX background,” says Beasley. “There aren’t very many healers who’ve been a CEO and founder of three tech companies. I can’t imagine anyone else on the planet bringing the things to the earth that I have brought. This process has made me so grateful for every nook and cranny, every seemingly wrong turn that my life has taken. None of it was wrong. All the threads are now weaving together into a tapestry no one else could’ve created.”

Beasley created the Becoming Dragon card deck to help people feel their full range of emotions. It can prove a powerful tool for personal transformation, and can be used by therapists and healers as well as CEOs and individuals interested in self-discovery. “Inside every dark, scary emotion there is a treasure. I help people find the voice of their inner wisdom. The deck facilitates deep listening to yourself so that you can more fully become yourself,” she explains.

It was losing touch with her own inner voice and deep emotions that drove Beasley’s transition out of the world of tech startups and towards her calling as a healer. “The irony was thick when I left tech,” she says. “I had been using human-centered design practices, and yet at that moment, I didn’t really know how to be a human.”

She began working with a coach and rediscovered empathic gifts that she had developed in her teenage years. These, she realized, were at the core of her life purpose. “I am a recovering overachiever who very much saw purpose as something to do,” Beasley says. “Western culture is about doing things. I have begun to relax into the notion that purpose is a quality of being. I’m coming to trust that my presence is the most valuable part of me.”

Working as a healer has been a far more challenging path than her life in technology, Beasley says, but in a different way. Previously, life was hard because she felt a constant drive to achieve. “It was akin to grinding my way through an endless hunger to overachieve that ultimately never was going to fill that gnawing void within me,” Beasley describes. “My current challenges are much more enriching and fulfilling, like confronting co-dependency and people pleasing. This path has stretched me in ways that I did not know I could be stretched.”

To those still searching for their life purpose, Beasley offers this advice by way of her mentor, Pascal Finette: Make your own map. “Fifteenth-century cartographers would draw maps that exceeded the limits of their knowledge,” she says. “They didn’t know what lay beyond because the ships had not yet sailed that far. They would draw a dragon in the ocean and write, ‘Here be dragons.’ Now we’re looking into unknown territories within ourselves and being offered a chance to grapple with our own dragons. Lay back in your small ship, gaze at the sky, and notice which direction the current is already flowing. And only then, when you are rested and ready, put your oars in the water and paddle.”

