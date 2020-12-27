Why This Week’s Two-Day ‘Cold Christmas Moon’ Is The 13th, Final And Highest Full Moon Of The Year

A rising full Moon on March 31, 2018 in Alberta, Canada (Photo by: VW Pics/Universal Images Group … [+] via Getty Images) Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Next week’s full “Cold Moon” will be the 13th and final full Moon of 2020, but it will also be visible on two different days, be the first full Moon of a new astronomical season and the highest in Earth’s night sky.

ADVERTISEMENT

So what’s going on with the full “Cold Moon?”

What is the ‘Cold Moon?’

It’s the full Moon of December—also called the “Long Nights Moon” in North America and, since it occurs just after Christmas Day, the “Moon After Yule” in Europe.

It comes in the wake of a spectacular “Christmas Star” or “great conjunction” of planets just before Christmas and an awe-inspiring total solar eclipse that, of course, was caused by a New Moon slipping perfectly in front of the Sun.

MORE FROM FORBESHow, When And Where You Can See ‘Christmas Star’ Planets Then Shooting Stars On The Solstice This Week

Why is there a ‘Cold Moon’ on two different days?

The Moon reaches 100% illumination at the global time of 03:29 Universal Time on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. That means that while Asia Pacific, Europe and Africa will have a full Moon on that date, it actually occurs the day before for both South America and North America—at precisely 10:29 p.m. EST and 7:29 p.m. PST on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

MORE FOR YOU

However, you can find out exactly when to watch it appear on your eastern horizon by checking my exhaustive guide on when to watch the “Cold Moon” at its best.

The Moon will appear full for about three days either side.

A full Moon rising. (Photo by: Alan Dyer/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Why is the ‘Cold Moon’ the highest in Earth’s night sky?

December’s full Moon always rides highest in the sky. Just shy of 10 days from the solstice, the longest night of the year, the “Cold Moon” will take a higher, more northerly trajectory across the night sky because it is opposite to a low Sun. The result is that the Moon will be above the horizon longer than at other times of the year and pass as close to the zenith (the point in the sky directly overhead) as it ever does.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why are there 13 full Moons in 2020?

When we talk about a year we’re referring to a tropical year—how long it takes Earth to orbit the Sun. That’s 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds, to be precise.

However the Moon has its own year—a lunar year. It lasts precisely 354 days, 8 hours, 48 minutes, 34 seconds. That’s the time it takes for 12 lunations—a cycle of 12 orbits of the Moon around the Earth, with each taking 29.53 days. Let’s do the math: 12 x 29.53=354.36 days—a lunar year.

MORE FROM FORBESHow You Can See A Once-In-10-Lifetimes ‘Christmas Star’ Planets This Week With Your Naked Eyes

ADVERTISEMENT

So there’s a discrepancy of 11 days that means that every 2.7 years, on average, there’s an “extra” full Moon in a calendar year. Just to make it easy on the Moon, 2020 was also a leap year, with one extra day added on February 29, 2020 to keep the calendar year synchronized with the astronomical year.

So for there to be a 13th full Moon, the first full Moon of the year must occur within the first 11 days of the year. That’s exactly what did happen in 2020, with the “Wolf Moon” turning full on January 10, 2020. So exactly 354 days later the 13th full Moon—the “Cold Moon”—occurs.

The rising of a full Moon in March 2020. (Photo by: Alan Dyer/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via … [+] Getty Images) VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

What do we call this ‘extra’ 13th full Moon?

That was taken care of in October 2020 when there were two full Moons in one month—an inevitable consequence of having 13 full Moons in one year, of course.

The second full Moon in a calendar month that contains two full Moons is termed a “monthly Blue Moon,” as in the saying “once in a Blue Moon.” In 2020 that happened on Halloween, but that was termed a “Hunter’s Moon” in line with what October full Moons are always called.

The “Harvest Moon” traditionally describes the full Moon closest to the equinox on September 22 in 2020, but the closest full Moon fell on October 1, 2020. With September’s “Harvest Moon” shunted into October, September’s full Moon was a Moon with no name. It became the “Corn Moon”—a name reserved for such occasions—leaving the rest of 2020’s full Moons to use their usual names.

MORE FROM FORBESDonald Trump’s Presidency Will End On The Day Of A Comet, A Meteor Shower And A Total Eclipse Of The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is the ‘Cold Moon’ the first full Moon of a new astronomical season?

Astronomical seasons begin and end on solstices and equinoxes. Since the December solstice took place on December 21, 2020, that’s when the season of winter began. So while it may seem like the “Cold Moon” belongs to 2020, it some ways it actually begins to 2021.

The next full Moon will be the “Wolf Moon”—also called the “Snow Moon” and the “Ice Moon”—and it will occur on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes

Source