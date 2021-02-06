Why You Should Attend The Virtual International Franchise Association (IFA) Convention

This year’s virtual IFA convention offers timely and valuable information to franchisees and franchisors alike about how the industry is adapting to a new administration and to the challenges of the pandemic.

Every year the International Franchise Association (IFA) hosts the industry’s best and brightest to network and share current insights as a means to prepare for the excitement of the year ahead. Of course, with the ongoing pandemic, this convention will look a little different.

This year’s IFA convention is allowing you to tune in and participate remotely. Getty

From February 10 to February 25 the IFA will be hosting its annual convention—virtually. And while you may be thinking about holding off until we can gather and network in person again, this conference is not to be missed.

Now more than ever, it is important to stay connected to what is going on in the franchise industry. In today’s world, franchisees and franchisors need to stay on top of changing rules, regulations, and best practices to protect your business and set yourself up for success. Attending the IFA convention can help reassure you that you are on the right track, or illustrate valuable key learnings from industry experts who have already navigated their way through adversity to achieve success.

Over the course of convention attendees will hear from inspirational keynote speakers—thought leaders like Seth Godin, Jimmy John Liautaud and Jay Shetty. Plus, attendees will have access to ten general sessions and over 190 educational and collaborative sessions including “The Journey of Building a Multi-Billion Dollar Brand”; “Stories from Brands Who Successfully Navigated Change During Covid-19”; “Leading Through Uncertainty”; and “War Stories from Franchisors Deep in the Trenches of the Pandemic’s Impact”, to name a few.

This is your chance to hear from the biggest players in the game on decisions they have made to move their business forward. This is an excellent opportunity to validate your decisions and source ideas from other creative minds to apply to your own business.

Franchise is complex the industry leaders break it down. getty

Typically, this event is attended by franchisors, multi-unit franchisees and suppliers within the industry. But because this IFA event is virtual, it is much easier to take advantage of what the convention has to offer. Even if you are someone who has been attending the event for years, there is always lot to learn. Navigating business ownership during a pandemic is uncharted territory. Take the opportunity to lean on others in the industry who are trying to get through it, just like you.

While the biggest loss here is the opportunity to network in person, there are positive benefits to a virtual convention. For one, the hassle and cost of travel are completely eliminated. You have the opportunity to engage with the information at your own pace, from your office or the comfort of home. Instead of being overwhelmed by a jam-packed, three-day event, tuning in remotely makes it easier to manage your regular schedule and dedicate time when you can. An additional bonus is the talks and sessions will be recorded and available for you to access for a limited time after the convention is over, meaning you will have even more time to devote to bettering your business.

This year’s event will certainly look different, but it is important to keep moving forward. The franchise industry is going through changes, and if you are not paying attention, you might fall behind. With commitment and the right attitude to learn and engage, there is plenty of opportunity to make the most of this event, and we can’t wait to see you there! (Virtually, of course.)

