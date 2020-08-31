Why You Should Not Buy Morgan Stanley Shares Right Now

getty

Morgan Stanley MS is a financial company that focuses on wealth management, capital markets, and investment banking. As a successful organization with over 60,000 employees globally, they manage a combined $2 trillion in assets for clients ranging from small families to major institutions.

As an investment bank, Morgan Stanley’s prime position is to manage their client’s money well. Therefore, as a company with little in the ways of news stories – and scandals – they seem to be doing their job.

But investing with a firm and investing in a firm are two different things. While we’d like to believe that companies responsible for managing money can handle their own balance sheets, that’s not always the case.

Without further ado, let’s dive into Morgan Stanley’s performance as of August 2020.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley ticked up 0.53% last week, ending Friday at $52.89 on the back of 8.7 million shares. This brings the stock up 3.91% for the year, with the company making fair headway over March’s initial plunge.

The month of August has been a good month for Morgan Stanley overall, despite a couple of bumps in the road. This is shown in the company’s price averages throughout the month: $51.71 over the past 10 days, and $51.02 over the past 22.

The company’s other financial metrics have also fared well throughout 2020 and into August. For instance, the company’s revenue has grown by 5.7% over the last fiscal year to $41.4 billion. This is roughly on pace with their growth over the past three years, up 15.4% from $37.9 billion in 2017.

Morgan Stanley’s operating income has seen similar increases: 7.7% in the last fiscal year and 16.6% in the last three. This has brought the company’s operations budget from $12.79 billion in 2017 to $13.84 billion as of the 2020 fiscal year.

EPS has increased significantly in the same time frame, outperforming expectations with a rise of 80%. This year’s gains have been much more modest in comparison, however, with EPS growing by 6.4% to $5.19. ROE has experienced growth as well, up from 8% in 2017 to 11.3% as of August.

Currently, the company is trading with a forward 12-month P/E of 11.41.

What’s the Verdict?

Morgan Stanley is a company with little in the way of news coverage – and a lot in the way of assets under management. However, that doesn’t mean the company is well-positioned to be your next portfolio pick.

In fact, our AI has graded Morgan Stanley’s performance and technical indicators as average at best. The company has earned a B rating in Technical, C in Momentum Volatility, and D’s in both Growth and Quality Value.

As a result, the best recommendation Q.ai can give for the month of August is a Neutral rating. Invest at your own risk.

Source