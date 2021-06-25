Why You Should Start A Business In 2021

Breaking
written by Forbes June 25, 2021
Why is 2021 a great time to start a business? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world. 

Answer by Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD, Business & Branding Mentor, Corporate Trainer & Author, on Quora: 

Why isn’t 2021 a great time to start a business? It’s the big reset. We are regrouping as we emerge from the pandemic and things are starting to open back up. Customer wants and needs have shifted drastically and smart entrepreneurs will capitalize on those changes. People are going to want to do all those things that they couldn’t do for so long. By anticipating those new desires, entrepreneurs can cash in on the next normal.

Additionally, many individuals became disgruntled with pandemic-related employment changes and may want greater control over their careers, schedules, livelihood and lives. Entrepreneurship can be a great option for them to do so.

