Breaking
Home Business Will 2021 Be The Year Your Customer Service Culture Comes To Life?
BusinessEntrepreneurshipStart Ups

Will 2021 Be The Year Your Customer Service Culture Comes To Life?

written by Forbes January 10, 2021
Will 2021 Be The Year Your Customer Service Culture Comes To Life?

A thriving customer service culture is a powerful force. It’s a feeling that “the way we do things around here” is pro-customer and, not incidentally, pro-the people who serve the customer. When the culture is vibrant enough, it shines a clarifying light on company goals and daily practices, keeping those that are aligned front and center, with resources appropriately allocated in their support. It makes it clear whom to hire and helps make the best of those who have been hired.

And it provides a clear path toward a sustainable, red-ink-free bottom line by moving your product or service out of the commodity category in the public’s mind.

So what is a customer service culture?

My definition of customer service culture—the practical, working definition I use on the jobsite as a customer service consultant and turnaround expert (and how I define it in Ignore Your Customers (and They’ll Go Away [HarperCollins Leadership], from which this explanation is adapted) is as simple as 1 and 2 (there’s not even a 3). Your customer service culture, for better or for worse, has two primary elements:

1. The way your company treats its customers.

2. The way your company treats the people whose job it is to take care of these customers: employees, as well as vendors and subcontractors.

The fundamental complication with this definition is that there may not be a single, all-the-time way that you treat your customers, nor one single, all-the-time way that you treat employees, vendors, and subcontractors. So, to get the full measure of a culture, we’ll need to subdivide items 1 and 2 and look separately at…

•  How you treat your customers, employees, vendors, and subcontractors on a normal, stress-free day (when money is flowing, nobody’s called in sick, you’ve got your “A team” working­) and  

MORE FOR YOU

• How you treat these entities when you are under stress (in the face of tight resources, a hurricane on the horizon, difficult customers, intensive shareholder demands, difficult personal times for yourselves as employees and leaders, etc.).

 (For a printable copy of the Solomon Service Culture Matrix, email meforbes@micahsolomon.comand I’ll hook you up. )

Your goal, then, is to fill all four of those boxes, replacing those four question marks in an equal, and equally positive, manner. This is a straightforward goal, but one that will never expire, and never be decisively achieved; it’s by its definition ongoing. But that makes it an inspiring, always available, always visible mountaintop to wake up in the morning and strive toward.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

1099-NEC: What Companies Need To Know

Mindful Leadership Practices For Busy, Distracted Leaders

How to Make Money Blogging

Small Business Forecast 2021: Four Ways Small Business...

Sit-Down Restaurant Chains Had A Difficult End To...

New Guidance Issued On Next Round Of PPP...

Harnessing Leadership Lessons From 2020

In A Crowded Job Market, Here Are The...

Five Tips On Talking Politics With Co-Workers

Bill, Your Vetting Process Needs Work

Leading Experts Weigh In On Growing Canada’s Economy...

Seven Must-Have Company Goal Strategies For 2021

The Gamification Of Investing Brings Opportunity – And...

SBA Improves PPP Lending With Changes That Help...

Leadership Is Filled With Tension. Why Is That...

Leadership Is Filled With Tension. Can That Be...

SBA Releases New PPP Guidelines Designed To Buoy...

Second Draw PPP Loan Regulations Are Out: What...

The Entrepreneur Who’s Helping Gamblers To Beat Their...

How Do You Know When It’s Time For...

Leave a Comment