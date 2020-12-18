Will Oil Prices Recover Or Soar?

“The scope of exploration will have to expand significantly. Unless we see a momentous transition in the global energy mix sooner than currently expected, or a much faster development pace than the current norm, upstream players may have to more than double their conventional exploration efforts in order to meet global oil demand…” (2020)
“…the Saudi Arabian Oil Minister, warned today that the world faced a fresh round of oil price shocks..if persistently low oil prices eliminate high-cost oil production and the incentive for new oil exploration.” (1986)
(The sources of the quotes at the end of the article.)
As I’ve written before, the argument that upstream oil investment cycles between over- and under-investment, each cycle sowing the seeds for the next, is not a new one, having been debated by Morry Adelman and Paul Frankel for decades. It is certainly true that oil is a commodity and subject to price cycles, arguably lessened by the efforts of OPEC+ (currently), but preceded by others beginning with John D. Rockefeller. (Not sure if Edwin Drake tried to vary the flow from his first well to affect prices, but he didn’t have a dominant market share for long.)
But the idea that prices surge due to insufficient investment is largely a mirage. Markets have been tight enough to raise prices in, for example, 1996 and 2000, but in 1979-1985 and 2003-2014 demand typically was less important to prices than supply disruptions in Iran, Iraq, Libya, and Venezuela, primarily. On the other hand, the price collapse in 1998 was a factor leading to elevated prices in 2000, as drilling had collapsed with prices. (Non-US rigs active dropped by 28% from 1997 to 1999.) Still, the two market-driven price spikes are far outweighed by those driven by supply disruptions. (The arrows indicate where there were tight markets without disruptions.)
Now with lower prices, the idea of a new price cycle driven has returned to the fore, with a number of articles and reports recently lamenting the drop in upstream investment—and accompanying layoffs—and how that might lead to tighter markets in the future. One headline was apocalyptic: “The world will not have enough oil to meet demand through 2050 unless exploration accelerates.”
