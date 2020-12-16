Breaking
Win A Christmas Activity Bundle

written by Lucy Clarke December 16, 2020
To celebrate the festive season, we’re giving you the chance to win one of three Christmas activity bundles, including card making, baking, window decorating and wrapping supplies!

Featuring some products designed using resources from Design Bundles, these goodies are perfect for keeping the family entertained in the days before Christmas.

The giveaway closes at midnight on Thursday 17th December 2020, is open to UK residents only, and entering is quick and easy.

The winners will be selected at random, notified by email on Friday 18th December, and no cash alternative will be offered.

So we can have your goodies with you before Christmas, please check your emails on Friday so we can swiftly collect the delivery details from the winners! 

Just choose from the options below… You can enter multiple times, if you like.

Good luck!

