Breaking
Home Business Wish Shares Fall 11%, Wiping $2 Billion In Market Value At Start Of Trading After DoorDash And Airbnb Pull Back Monster IPO Gains
Business

Wish Shares Fall 11%, Wiping $2 Billion In Market Value At Start Of Trading After DoorDash And Airbnb Pull Back Monster IPO Gains

written by Forbes December 16, 2020
Wish Shares Fall 11%, Wiping $2 Billion In Market Value At Start Of Trading After DoorDash And Airbnb Pull Back Monster IPO Gains

Topline

Shares of discount e-commerce platform Wish are sinking on the San Francisco-based company’s first day of trading, breaking a streak of blockbuster trading debuts as experts warn that investors could simply be trying to book quick gains.

Key Facts

Shares of Wish parent ContextLogic started trading on the Nasdaq exchange shortly before 11:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday and nearly immediately fell 11% to $21.45.

On Tuesday, Wish priced shares at $24 apiece, clocking in at the high end of previous guidance and selling 46 million shares to raise $1.1 billion.

At prices late Wednesday morning, the company had a market capitalization of $14.5 billion, down from a target of $17 billion, but still roughly 40% higher than the firm’s last private market valuation of $11 billion in August 2019.

Founded in 2010 by now-billionaire Peter Szulczewski, Wish reported 108 million monthly active users at the end of last quarter and $1.9 billion in sales last year in its prospectus from late November.

Lead underwriters for Wish’s IPO include JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities.

The broader market was mixed late Wednesday morning, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq up 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%.

Crucial Quote 

“While Wish surged in the early days of the pandemic, sales fell below 2019 levels by summer, staying there ever since,” analysts at consumer data firm Cardify said Wednesday. “Approximately a third of Wish’s revenue comes from the United States… and spending data [through November] shows a decrease in U.S. volume, transactions, and customers year over year, but it’s not all bad for the virtual dollar store: increased basket sizes suggests that people who use Wish are now spending more.”

Key Background

After shares of DoorDash and Airbnb both tanked within days of their blockbuster IPOs last week, fintech startup Affirm pushed its planned trading debut back to January at the earliest. People familiar with the matter cited hesitancy around recently “extreme” first-day IPO pops and delays sparked by an influx of listing requests at the Securities and Exchange Commission. That echoed concerns from gaming company Roblox just one day earlier, when the firm told employees that its planned December IPO would instead happen early next year given the uncertainty around recent IPO valuations.

Further Reading

Wish Built An $11 Billion Business On Insanely Cheap Shipping — Can It Survive Without It? (Forbes)

Airbnb Skyrockets 120% In IPO, Valuation Blows Past $100 Billion–More Than Marriott, Hilton And Hyatt Combined (Forbes)

DoorDash IPO: Shares Surge 80% At Start Of Trading, Boosting Valuation To $60 Billion In Year’s Third-Largest IPO (Forbes)

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

3 Things You Must Know About Dividend Investing...

The Quest For Great Leadership Starts With Your...

Knowing Your Numbers: Five KPIs That Business Leaders...

Eight Ways To Build A Successful E-Commerce Business...

Don’t Tackle Your Email Inbox Each Day Until...

The Four Mistakes That Kill Artificial Intelligence Projects

Levi’s Stock To See Declines in Long Term?

30 Must-Read Business Books For Upping Your Game...

Win A Christmas Activity Bundle

Why The PlayStation, Nintendo And Xbox ‘Commitment To...

The Crystal Ball: 10 Healthcare Industry Predictions For...

With Stages Shut, Broadway Stars Start Making House...

Federal Reserve Becomes Last Major Central Bank To...

No Stimulus Check? 3 Ways To Get Money...

Start Watching The Rare Great Conjunction Of Jupiter...

What You May Have Missed: Moz Resources to...

3 Lessons For Restaurants Looking To The Future

Colleges That Give You The Biggest Bang For...

4 Unconventional Strategies For Creating An Irresistible Offer

How to use Subliminal Messaging Tactics in Your...

Leave a Comment