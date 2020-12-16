Wish Shares Fall 11%, Wiping $2 Billion In Market Value At Start Of Trading After DoorDash And Airbnb Pull Back Monster IPO Gains

Topline

Shares of discount e-commerce platform Wish are sinking on the San Francisco-based company’s first day of trading, breaking a streak of blockbuster trading debuts as experts warn that investors could simply be trying to book quick gains.

Wish signage on a smartphone arranged in Little Falls, New Jersey, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. … [+] Online retailer Wish filed to raise as much as $1.1 billion in a initial public offering that will add to the billions of dollars sought this month by consumer technology companies on U.S. exchanges. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg © 2020 Bloomberg Finance LP

Key Facts

Shares of Wish parent ContextLogic started trading on the Nasdaq exchange shortly before 11:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday and nearly immediately fell 11% to $21.45. On Tuesday, Wish priced shares at $24 apiece, clocking in at the high end of previous guidance and selling 46 million shares to raise $1.1 billion. At prices late Wednesday morning, the company had a market capitalization of $14.5 billion, down from a target of $17 billion, but still roughly 40% higher than the firm’s last private market valuation of $11 billion in August 2019. Founded in 2010 by now-billionaire Peter Szulczewski, Wish reported 108 million monthly active users at the end of last quarter and $1.9 billion in sales last year in its prospectus from late November. Lead underwriters for Wish’s IPO include JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities. The broader market was mixed late Wednesday morning, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq up 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%.

Crucial Quote

“While Wish surged in the early days of the pandemic, sales fell below 2019 levels by summer, staying there ever since,” analysts at consumer data firm Cardify said Wednesday. “Approximately a third of Wish’s revenue comes from the United States… and spending data [through November] shows a decrease in U.S. volume, transactions, and customers year over year, but it’s not all bad for the virtual dollar store: increased basket sizes suggests that people who use Wish are now spending more.”

Key Background

After shares of DoorDash and Airbnb both tanked within days of their blockbuster IPOs last week, fintech startup Affirm pushed its planned trading debut back to January at the earliest. People familiar with the matter cited hesitancy around recently “extreme” first-day IPO pops and delays sparked by an influx of listing requests at the Securities and Exchange Commission. That echoed concerns from gaming company Roblox just one day earlier, when the firm told employees that its planned December IPO would instead happen early next year given the uncertainty around recent IPO valuations.

Further Reading

