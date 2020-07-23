World’s Best Nightscape Photos: 15 Shortlisted Images For Astronomy Photographer Of The Year 2020

The Red Lake of Stars: Years ago, before over-fishing, Little Redfish Lake was called as such due to … [+]
Bryony Richards
Earlier this week I posted a selection of my favorites from a long list of shortlisted images from the newly-announced Insight Investment Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2020 from the Royal Observatory Greenwich, London.
I short-changed you. Although I tried my next to select the most intriguing or impressive images from each of the nine categories, there were just so many beautiful images that show-off my favorite night sky sights of all—the Milky Way and the aurora—that it deserves a second article.
Besides, although “astrophotography” is growing as a hobby as cameras improve, that is a very wide category and includes many technical deep-sky close-ups using telescopes. For me, it’s all about “nightscapes” and astro-landscape photography; photos that showcase the night sky.
Since it’s now Milky Way-spotting season across the world (look to the south after midnight from a dark sky destination and you’ll see our galaxy arcing across the sky), here are all of the shortlisted images from the eye-catching Skyscapes category … along with a sprinkling of other Milky Way and aurorae images from other categories.
Enjoy the celestial show!
Skyscapes
‘Galactic Portal’
Galactic Portal: On the photographer’s trip to Australia, he travelled to the coastal town of Kiama, … [+]
Marcin Zajac
‘Beyond the Fog’
Beyond the Fog: the photographer had to wait, drenched on a rickety bridge until the thick fog had … [+]
Michael Zav’yalov
‘Cold Night on the Yellowstone’
Cold Night on the Yellowstone: In mid-March, shortly after the core of our galaxy is visible above … [+]
Jake Mosher
‘The Cave of the Wild Horses’
The Cave of the Wild Horses: Located in the heart of the desert in Southern Utah, the Cave of the … [+]
Bryony Richards
‘The Red Lake of Stars’
The Red Lake of Stars: Years ago, before over-fishing, Little Redfish Lake was called as such due to … [+]
Bryony Richards
‘Something Old, Something New’
Something Old, Something New: The incredible site of the old Lithgow Blast Furnace has been restored … [+]
Jay Evans
People and Space
‘Stargazing Giant’
Stargazing Giant: this image is the view of the Milky Way rising above the Moai at Ahu Akivi. Ahu … [+]
Dai Jianfeng
‘Meeting’
Meeting: After a long hike and a little bit of climbing to the top of the mountain, the photographer … [+]
Nicolai Brügger
‘Beautiful Persian Gulf Nights’
Beautiful Persian Gulf Nights: On one of the many hiking trails along Iran’s coastline, the … [+]
Mohammad Sadegh Hayati
‘Milky Way and Meteor at Porthgwarra’
Milky Way and Meteor at Porthgwarra: Porthgwarra is a sheltered fishing cove in the west of Cornwall … [+]
Jennifer Rogers
Aurorae
‘Geysir Aurora’
Geysir Aurora: Close to the Spring and Autumn Equinox, the Earth’s magnetic field aligns with the … [+]
Phil Halper
‘Stokksnes Aurora’
Stokksnes Aurora: This image captures the stunning Stokksnes looking to the Vestrahorn and the most … [+]
Ben Bush
‘Northern Dragon’s Eye’
Northern Dragon’s Eye:The photographer loves to travel, especially exploring the north and chasing … [+]
Elena Pakhalyuk
‘Hamnøy Lights’
Hamnøy Lights: After two weeks of storm, clouds and snow in the Lofoten Islands, the sky finally … [+]
Andreas Ettl
The Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer
‘Kynance Cove under the Milky Way’
Kynance Cove under the Milky Way: This image is only the photographer’s second attempt at shooting … [+]
Louise Jones
Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.