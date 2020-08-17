World’s First Under-Display Camera In A 5G Smartphone Launching September 1

Breaking
written by Forbes August 17, 2020
The world’s first 5G smartphone with an under-display camera will launch on September 1, kicking off an era in which your phone won’t need a non-screen “chin,” “forehead,” or notch and can be simply one pure sheet of smart glass.

But it won’t be available in the U.S.

Instead, ZTE is launching the ZTE Axon 20 5G in China only.

ZTE has a long history of smartphone firsts but suffers from declining market share. The company brought the world’s first pressure-sensitive display to market as well as the world’s first naked-eye 3D display smartphone and the first foldable dual-screen smartphone. But ZTE market share dropped from around 4% in 2017 to around 1% in 2019, according to Counterpoint and Caixin.

Clearly, ZTE feels like increased innovation will help in its fight against marketshare leaders like Huawei and Xiaomi.

There have been many attempts to fit a camera into a smartphone: the chin, the forehead, the notch. There’s even been pop-out camera options, like the OnePlus 7 Pro, that treat the camera like a pop-up flash on a digital SLR camera. An under-display option is ground-breaking, but does beg a few questions.

According to ZTE, the quality is good. However, there’s no independent third-party confirmation of this yet.

ZTE has achieved a 92% screen-to-body ratio. But by putting the camera under the display, the company can ratchet this up a few more notches.

