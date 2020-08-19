Writing On The Wall: Two Federal Judges Decide In Favor Of Transgender Americans

BOSTON, MA – JUNE 13: Thousands march in a Transgender Resistance Vigil + March from Franklin Park … [+] Playstead to Nubian Square in Boston’s Roxbury on June 13, 2020. 2020 Boston pride was scheduled for June 13, but was cancelled due to coronavirus. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe via Getty Images

Monday was the most consequential day for transgender Americans since the U.S. Supreme Court decided that it was unconstitutional to fire someone because of their gender identity or expression.

In separate rulings, two federal judges — one appointed by President Bill Clinton and the other appointed by President Donald Trump — slammed the brakes on efforts to discriminate against trans people; One was enacted by the State of Idaho, and the other proposed by the Trump administration. Neither decision is the last word; both are significant wins but not in any way a final victory for those fighting for transgender inclusion.

HHS‘s “Transgender Rule”

The first win came in Brooklyn, where U.S. District Judge Frederic Block blocked the Trump administration from removing nondiscrimination health care protections for trans people. As the Washington Post reported, the new rules from the federal Department of Health and Human Services were set to take effect on Tuesday, reversing Obama-era regulations of the Affordable Care Act. Those rules declared discrimination protections “on the basis of sex” apply to transgender people. Critics of the Trump administration’s re-interpretation of the so-called “transgender rule” declared it could be used to deny care to trans patients in the name of religious freedom.

Recommended For You

According to NBC News, the new regulations were finalized just days after the Supreme Court barred sex discrimination against LGBTQ American workers, which Block said showed the agency acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” in enacting them.

The judge’s ruling bars the administration from enforcing the HHS regulations until the case is decided in court. Block made it clear the Trump administration’s new regulation is invalid in view of June’s Supreme Court ruling. Arguments to the contrary by HHS were, in Block’s words, “disingenuous.”

“When the Supreme Court announces a major decision, it seems a sensible thing to pause and reflect on the decision’s impact,” Block wrote, suggesting HHS reconsider its rules. “Since HHS has been unwilling to take that path voluntarily, the court now imposes it.”

The Human Rights Campaign is challenging the rules in a lawsuit, on behalf of two trans women: an Army veteran and a writer activist.

HHS said it was disappointed by the judge’s decision. As The New York Times reported, the order is not final; Judge Block will still read briefs and hear arguments from both sides of the case before issuing a final opinion.

Idaho’s HB500

The other significant ruling on Monday was a decision by U.S. District Judge David Nye in Idaho, granting an injunction to lawyers representing two young women suing Gov. Brad Little: Lindsay Hecox and Jane Doe.

Idaho lawmakers passed and Little signed into law HB500, which was dubbed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.” It’s been in effect since July 1, and bans trans girls and trans women from competing in school sports with cisgender — meaning, not transgender — girls and women. A team of attorneys, including lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union, representing Hecox and Doe, are suing Little over the law. Hecox is a transgender student at Boise State looking to try out for the cross-country team; Doe is a cisgender high school athlete who objects to a provision in the new law that the Bingham News Journal reported mandates schools perform intimate physical examinations of any female who is suspected of being trans.

Judge Nye rejected an attempt to toss out the lawsuit by lawyers from the Christian group, the Alliance Defending Freedom, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has branded an extremist hate group for its history of anti-LGBTQ efforts. In his order, Nye explained why he paused HB500 and is allowing the lawsuit to proceed.

“The Court recognizes that this decision is likely to be controversial. While the citizens of Idaho are likely to either vehemently oppose, or fervently support, the Act, the Constitution must always prevail. It is the Court’s role—as part of the third branch of government—to interpret the law. At this juncture, that means looking at the Act, as enacted by the Idaho Legislature, and determining if it may violate the Constitution. In making this determination, it is not just the constitutional rights of transgender girls and women athletes at issue but, as explained above, the constitutional rights of every girl and woman athlete in Idaho. Because the Court finds Plaintiffs are likely to succeed in establishing the Act is unconstitutional as currently written, it must issue a preliminary injunction at this time pending trial on the merits.”

“I feel a major sense of relief,” Hecox said in a statement provided by the ACLU. “I love running, and part of what I enjoy about the sport is building relationships with a team. I’m a girl, and the right team for me is the girls’ team. It’s time courts recognize that and I am so glad that the court’s ruling does.”

Although Idaho’s law was the first of its kind in the U.S., conservative lawmakers in more than a dozen states have filed legislation to ban transgender athletes from competition. They argue that trans athletes have an unfair advantage in sports at all levels at the expense of cisgender girls and women, despite actual evidence from competitions that trans women athletes do not win every contest they enter. Both sides in this debate cite the need for further medical research on trans athletes, which is ongoing, but so far inconclusive.

Another wrinkle involving Idaho’s law is that it violates NCAA policy, which allows trans women athletes to compete with cis women athletes following one year of hormone treatment. More than 100 advocates against HB500 asked the NCAA move its men’s March Madness basketball tournament games from Boise, as it did in 2016 when North Carolina’s HB2 prohibited trans women from using public accommodations that did not match their birth certificates. According to Outsports, hundreds of HB500 supporters have petitioned the NCAA to stand up to what it called “bullying” by transgender advocates and their allies. In response, the NCAA promised to review its trans athlete policy and consider a decision on the Boise games at its next meeting in October, following the outcome of the lawsuit.

“The NCAA is working with national and international groups as it reviews its current transgender athlete policy,” NCAA spokeswoman Gail Dent said in a statement earlier this month. “Inclusion and fairness are the objectives in addressing the complex set of issues. The NCAA Board of Governors will hear an update regarding the policy review at its October meeting as it considers future championship host sites. The NCAA is also monitoring the lawsuit involving Idaho Bill 500 and will review the court’s decision when it is made.”

Source