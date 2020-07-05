WWE 2K Battlegrounds Shows Off Short, Patriotic Look At John Cena On Independence Day

John Cena in WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Credit: 2K

Slowly but surely, we’re beginning to see new information on the upcoming WWE 2K Battlegrounds game. The image above is a snapshot from a short video the game’s Twitter account posted on July 4.

It was undoubtedly in celebration of Independence Day, and also to serve as a reminder the next WWE 2K is on the way.

We got our first look at Cena in WWE 2K Battleground a few months ago in the sizzle trailer where he battled The Rock.

The entrance in the first video could have been from the same play environment as the sizzle trailer, but at this point, with WWE 2K fans’ interests thoroughly piqued, every glimmer of the game is cause for a second look.

While this was the shortest of previews, the more I look at what’s been shown of the game, the wilder I’m expecting the gameplay to be once it is released. Saber Interactive, the studio that is developing the game, could amalgamate some WWE 2K, WWE All-Stars, Super Smash Bros., and Marvel vs. Capcom themes into one of the more over-the-top wrestling experiences available.

Because the game is set for a Fall 2020 release, I’m expecting July to be a pretty big month for information about the game. Stay tuned for the latest info.

