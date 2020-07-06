Home Technology WWE 2K Battlegrounds: Undertaker Character Model Revealed
Technology

WWE 2K Battlegrounds: Undertaker Character Model Revealed

written by Forbes July 6, 2020
WWE 2K Battlegrounds: Undertaker Character Model Revealed
WWE 2K20

WWE 2K20

Credit: WWE 2K

We’re approaching the height of the hype for several sports video game franchises, and the new WWE 2K Battlegrounds series is no exception.

Each day the game’s official Twitter account has been releasing a new screenshot of a member of the roster. On Monday, it was the Undertaker’s turn to get the attention.

Clearly, the Undertaker’s big boot maneuver will be included in the game as it appears he is in the midst of performing it in this image.

One popular YouTuber wondered if Taker would wrestle with his hat on in WWE 2K Battlegrounds. It’s not exactly a simulation game, so it’s not a silly question.

Taker is one of the most iconic members of the WWE fraternity, so showing his render in the pre-release period makes sense. It’s even more appropriate considering he is retiring and his Last Ride documentary was featured on WWE Network last month.

It’s also dropping on the same day as an episode of Monday Night Raw, which could feature some surprises.

More than anything, this quick look at Taker in 2K Battlegrounds heightens the anticipation for Wednesday’s big reveal. The game’s Twitter account has been using these daily images as a creative way to count down the days until the bulk of the features are revealed.

Because the game isn’t due out until Fall, there’s no guarantee we’ll see the vast majority of the title’s offerings in Wednesday’s news, but promises of a major reveal shouldn’t disappoint–at least not as it relates to the size of the information we’ll learn.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

No, Coronavirus Was Not Bioengineered To Put Pieces...

February 2, 2020

Why Is The CCPA A Data Privacy Wake-Up...

December 19, 2019

Gartner Predicts IT Spending Will Plummet By $300...

May 13, 2020

This Week In XR: The Best XR At...

January 11, 2020

Digital Crack Cocaine: The Science Behind TikTok’s Success

January 18, 2020

BrandVoice: Surveillance Capitalism: Will It Erode The Promise...

January 14, 2020

Leaked Google Code Reveals Surprise Pixel Upgrade

March 14, 2020

Volunteers Needed Nationwide For Latest Drug, Caregiver and...

January 13, 2020

Apple’s Stunning New iPhone Needs More Love Than...

January 21, 2020

2020 #ReclaimSocial Movement Looks To ‘Change The Face...

February 6, 2020