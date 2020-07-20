WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Results: Winners, News And Notes

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler headlined The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

WWE Extreme Rules featured the blinding of Rey Mysterio in addition to advertised world championship matches between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt taking on Braun Strowman in a Swamp Fight.

Friday’s broadcast of SmackDown garnered 1.893 million viewers.

WWE Raw Ratings—Last Five Weeks

July 13, 2020—1.561 million viewers

July 6, 2020—1.687 million viewers

June 29, 2020—1.735 million viewers

June 22, 2020—1.922 million viewers

June 15, 2020—1.939 million viewers

July 17, 2020—1.893 million viewers

July 10, 2020—1.900 million viewers

July 3, 2020—1.777 million viewers

June 26, 2020—2.174 million viewers

June 19, 2020—2.089 million viewers

WWE Extreme Rules 2020—Key Competition

Mainstream News Coverage of COVID-19

Titan Games on NBC

WWE Raw Total YouTube Viewership Last Monday

6,830,331 views (Down from 8,880,326)

Most-Viewed: Ruby Riott and Bianca Belair vs. The IIconics (866,262 views)

Least-Viewed: Big Show Accept’s Randy Orton’s Challenge (183,997 views)

Median Viewership: 561,520

WWE SmackDown Total YouTube Viewership this Past Friday

3,790,642 views (Down from 4,437,028)

Most-Viewed: AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle—Intercontinental Championship (647,652 views)

Least-Viewed: King Corbin Provides a Warning for Matt Riddle (68,929 views)

Median Viewership: 275,422

WWE Horror Show at Extreme Rules 2020 Results: Sunday, July 19, 2020

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro def. The New Day

Shinsuke Nakamura’s struggles with the table may have been enough to land him a plum “I am the Table” spot on Botchamania.

There was very little noise given the amount of developmental trainees in attendance.

This was a surprisingly one-sided feud that ended with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura as the SmackDown tag team champions.

Bayley def. Nikki Cross—WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Nikki Cross wrestled the first few minutes of this match in fast forward. This was a theme to this point of the night.

This match was enhanced by the dueling facial expressions of supporters Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks.

How did Sasha Banks go this long in her career without regularly using her brass knuckles as a weapon?

Seth Rollins def. Rey Mysterio—Eye for an Eye

If Rey Mysterio does gets blinded, he should show up on #WWE TV every week in the wrong mask.

Rey Mysterio delivers the Curb Stomp almost as well as Seth Rollins does.

Seth Rollins puking after blinding Rey Mysterio was a very realistic touch to a predictably wacky match.

Later on in the night, Charli Caruso noted “there is a chance” Rey Mysterio can regain his vision. What she didn’t say is his “vision” depends on whether or not he re-signs with WWE.

Sasha Banks def. Asuka (?)—WWE Raw Championship

A lot seemed to be riding on this match, especially after Bayley’s victory. Either Sasha Banks and Bayley capture all the gold and keep it pushing, or Sasha Banks fails and it all begins to fall apart.

This match was somehow able to stand out as a unique wrestling contest despite a night that advertised a blinding stipulation and a Swamp Fight stipulation.

This was easily the best match of the night to this point and nothing projected to top it.

WWE seemed to telegraph the finish as Sasha banks desperately proclaimed “I have to be” the Raw women’s champion.

