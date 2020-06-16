WWE Feeder Evolve To Close Roster Facebook Group, Has No Plans For Shows

WWE.com graphic from February 2020 promoting Evolve’s last shows to date.

The status of WWN, Inc., the owners of Evolve, WWE’s only domestic feeder promotion, has been question in recent days. This stems from a report that while the buzz is that WWE is buying the company and shutting it down, something neither side would confirm or deny. (It has been previously reported that WWE’s contracts with other feeders allows them to unilaterally buy and shut down those companies at any time.) There have been other public signs, too: Besides the financial disaster caused by the cancellation of their WrestleMania weekend shows due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, WWN marked down all of their merchandise to 50% off on Monday, and WWE stopped labelling Evolve clips they used on TV with “Courtesy of…” graphics back in April.

(While rumors have publicly circulated among wrestlers and fans alike that WWN has filed for bankruptcy, that is easily debunked, as all bankruptcies are part of the federal court system and searchable online. You should only ever believe that person or company has filed for bankruptcy until you see the actual court filing or at least reporting taken directly from such a filing.)

The WWN merchandise clearance sale wasn’t the only thing posted on Monday, though: Going by a post from WWE consultant and WWN vice president of talent relations Gabe Sapolsky in the private “Evolve Core Roster” Facebook group, the situation is fairly grim. “We have no plans to run shows so we are going to eliminate this group this week and delete it. I mean [WWN owner] Sal [Hamaoui] isn’t even on Facebook anymore,” he wrote according to a screenshot shared by a third party and authenticated by someone with access to the group.

The bulk of the rest of the post had to do with basic organizational details, like how to stay in touch with no more Facebook group encouraging wrestlers to save any posts that they found to have useful advice. The end of the post, though, does dangle the carrot that Evolve isn’t done yet. “This is not the end of the road, just taking a different path from this fork in the road,” wrote Sapolsky. “Stay in touch.”

(As of this writing, Sapolsky has not responded to text messages seeking comment on his post. This space will be updated if that changes.)

WWE and Evolve have been affiliated in some form since approximately October 2015, when WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed as much on a media call. That announcement came just one week after WWN, which previously existed as World Wrestling Network Inc., reincorporated as a new company—the current entity, WWN, Inc. Unlike the old company, which was dissolved several months later, the new company was not tied to almost $15,000 in tax liens from the state of New Jersey that remain unpaid. A third company, Evolve Wrestling, Inc., was formed in October 2018, just days before the WWE relationship ramped up with a show where WWE-contracted talent won Evolve’s singles and tag team titles.

Yet another company, World Wrestling Training Academy LLC, was established earlier this month, with a business address that matches that of the WWN Training Center in New Port Richey, Florida. According to a public Facebook post from Monday, training is still ongoing at the school. The fact that parts of WWN have been parceled out into other corporate entities, including as recently as less than two weeks ago, may be the strongest indication that some kind of move is about to be made. Until the other shoe drops, though, that’s just educated guesswork. In the meantime, wrestlers with WWN contracts have an uncertain future about if they’ll be free to sign elsewhere, while fans with WrestleMania weekend refunds yet to be processed get to keep wondering when they’ll see their money again.

