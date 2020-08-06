WWE NXT Results: Winners, News And Notes On August 5, 2020

Pat McAfee came face-to-face with Adam Cole on WWE NXT.

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT featured a main event angle between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee to play off their worked shoot on The Pat McAfee Show two weeks ago. The show also featured breaking news as Dexter Lumis was pulled from the North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX.

Lumis’s spot will be decided by two one-on-one matches between wrestlers who were not pinned or submitted in their Triple Threat qualifying match.

WWE NXT suffered another head-to-head loss to AEW Dynamite last week, garnering 707,000 viewers to AEW’s 773,000.

July 29, 2020—707,000

July 22, 2020—615,000

July 15, 2020—631,000

July 8, 2020—759,000

July 1, 2020—792,000

WWE NXT Key Competition

AEW Dynamite

Mainstream news coverage of COVID-19

MLB Regular Season Slate

NBA Regular Season Slate

Pro Wrestling Bits—Top 10 Former WWE Stars Currently in AEW

WWE NXT YouTube Viewership Last Week

2,230,747 views (Up from 1,975,964)

Recommended For You

Most-Viewed: Keith Lee responds to Karrion Kross’ ruthless actions (375,653 views)

Least-Viewed: Kross Damian Priest looks ahead to his Triple Threat Match next week (53,807 views)

Median Viewership: 135,150

WWE NXT Results—Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Dakota Kai def. Rhea Ripley

The fact that Rhea Ripley is fighting for an opportunity at the NXT Women’s Championship at this point of her promising career suggests something went seriously wrong.

I don’t care what anybody says, Dakota Kai was the star of this match.

Go to Kick (GTK) is a terrible name for a finisher.

The further down the totem pole Rhea Ripley falls, the less popular Charlotte Flair will be with NXT viewers.

Bronson Reed def. Shane Thorne

From his ring gear to his tattoos, Shane Thorne looks too much like Killer Kross to get a serious look in NXT right now. speaking of wrestlers the front-office is high on, whatever happened to Brendan Vink?

As expected, these two Aussies showed tremendous chemistry together after having had a history of working together in Australia.

Damian Priest def. Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland

Ridge Holland has a lot of hype behind him, and as somebody who has yet to see a Ridge Holland match, he certainly passed the stage presence test.

Mauro Ranallo noted Damian Priest’s father once competed in an exhibition MMA contest against Chuck Norris, which sounds like a story that is missing an absurd punchline.

Every Ridge Holland comparison to Brock Lesnar is wrong. The right comparison is Big E. That’s why the guy is going to be a star.

Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes

If given the proper amount of time, this match has a chance to be the best television match of the year.

Moments into being tagged into an AEW ring for the first time, Jim Ross couldn’t help but talk about Matt Cardona’s action figure collection.

The combination of Cameron Grimes’ size and ability and Keith Lee’s size and stoic facials made it difficult to see Grimes as the heel.

The latter parts of this match had to go head-to-head with Sammy Guevara’s cue cards, and I consider that stiff competition.

If I were Keith Lee I’d be afraid of Karrion Kross too.

Tegan Nox def. Indi Hartwell

Based on his commentary tonight, there’s no way WWE is going to position Pat McAfee as a babyface, right?

This match only existed to set up what’s sure to be another big angle between Pat McAfee and Adam Cole.

Imperium def. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish—WWE NXT Tag Team Championships

I think Pat McAfee managed to offend Beth Phoenix with his worked shoot more than he ever could have offended Adam Cole.

The Undisputed Era should have known better than to allow Adam Cole at ringside given the circumstances.

Source