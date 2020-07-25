WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, News And Notes From July 24, 2020

Big E’s breakout run is nigh on Friday Night SmackDown.

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured the continuation of the #GiveNaomiAChance storyline in addition to a satisfying cinematic Bar Fight between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus in the main event.

The big news coming out of SmackDown is the impending singles push for Big E after Kofi Kingston revealed he would be out for six weeks. Kingston promised he’d be back, but not before giving Big E a rousing speech about why now is his time.

Ratings continue to flirt with record lows as last week’s broadcast garnered 1.893 million viewers.

July 17, 2020—1.893 million viewers

July 10, 2020—1.900 million viewers

July 3, 2020—1.777 million viewers

June 26, 2020—2.174 million viewers

June 19, 2020—2.089 million viewers

WWE Friday Night SmackDown—Key Competition

Mainstream News Coverage of COVID-19

MLB Regular Season Slate

Pro Wrestling Bits—WWE Buries “Paul Heyman Guys”

WWE SmackDown Total YouTube Viewership this Past Friday

3,790,642 views (Down from 4,437,028)

Most-Viewed: AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle—Intercontinental Championship (647,652 views)

Least-Viewed: King Corbin Provides a Warning for Matt Riddle (68,929 views)

Median Viewership: 275,422

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Friday, July 24, 2020

Opening Segment Featuring Bayley, Sasha Banks, Nikki Cross and Alexas Bliss

Has WWE’s security budget gone down, allowing wrestlers to steal each others’ belts across multiple divisions?

Even if Sasha Banks holding onto the Raw Women’s Championship is strictly being done as a token visual, it still feels awesome and WWE would be silly to break them up.

WWE shrewdly played off of months of Sasha Banks and Bayley sandbagging one another by teasing that it was going to happen again before Bayley pit Nikki and Alexa Bliss against one another. Unfortunately, there was no subtlety in the delivery and you could see it coming from miles away.

Nikki Cross def. Alexa Bliss

Somewhere along the line, Nikki Cross has quietly become the alpha of this duo.

They booked poor Michael Cole to apologize for questioning Bayley and Sasha Banks’ friendship right before they’re headed for a likely split.

Bayley is officially at the point where she’s doing (bad) impressions of Vince McMahon on commentary.

I’d be fine with Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss breaking up instead of Bayley and Sasha Banks. Those two ran their course months ago.

In a budding trend, Bayley and Sasha Banks got almost as much camera time as the women in this match.

Even in the role of a babyface commentator under attack from two O.P. heels, Michael Cole still couldn’t help himself and brought up his undefeated WrestleMania record. He’ll never be a sympathetic figure.

Corey Graves brought up the creatively inept and near-career-ending angle between Bayley, Alexa Bliss and a kendo stick and Bayley appeared to be legitimately triggered on commentary.

Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House

If Braun Strowman isn’t somehow reincarnated, then I’ll feel like their Extreme Rules main event was somehow an even bigger waste of my time.

If Braun Strowman is buried beneath the organic surface, what’s to stop Bray Watt from stealing his Universal Championship like the rest of his colleagues?

Matt Riddle def. Tony Nese

WWE is booking Matt Riddle backwards.

In a watered-down version of a worked shoot, Baron Corbin told Matt Riddle he could be a top guy in 205 Live.

The King’s Ransom isn’t used enough by wrestlers with a king gimmick.

MizTV Featuring Naomi

The Miz and John Morrison are slowly transitioning into morning zoo on a primetime show and they don’t even know it.

Parts of this segment came off as WWE being salty that fans are calling out WWE creative while getting Naomi to trend outside of its control.

Naomi noted she’s been working hard for a decade, which means she’s due for her once-in-a-decade opportunity where a black wrestler gets to be a top star in WWE.

Watching this made it seem like WWE had never trended before in its life. They mentioned “trending” countless times.

Gran Metalik def. Drew Gulak

This was a very fast-paced and crowd-pleasing match that was derailed by Twitter TWTR hysteria over Big E finally getting his moment.

Gran Metalik as a title contender against AJ Styles and a Big E singles run are the moments I’m going to hold on to help me cope with this pandemic.

Drew Gulak is floundering without Daniel Bryan by his side.

Jeff Hardy def. Sheamus—Bar Fight

It hit me that Jeff Hardy’s Bar Fight with Sheamus constitutes as a cinematic match and my interest level plummeted.

This match surprisingly featured references to Matt Hardy and The Bar.

Is WWE (kayfabe) liable for an unsafe work environment lawsuit from Jeff Hardy after. so many segments where they surround the recovering addict with alcohol?

You know this feud was serious once Sheamus started taking shots at Jeff Hardy’s music career.

Sheamus has been drinking so much as a means to taunt Jeff Hardy, he might actually become an alcoholic.

The agents who put together this match don’t give a crap about high-touch surfaces when it comes to COVID-19.

This was a mostly satisfying main event with a fun twist and a great finish.

Source