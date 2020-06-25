WWE’s Part-Timer Obsession Isn’t Going Anywhere

WWE is set to rely even more heavily on part-time stars following the removal of Paul Heyman as Raw … [+] creative head. (Credit: John Palmer/ MediaPunch/IPX)

WWE has spent much of the past decade relying far too heavily on part-time stars, and that isn’t going to change anytime soon.

Following the shocking dismissal of Paul Heyman as Raw Executive Director, the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer recently said that “everything on Raw is changing,” and it appears as if those changes will start—well, have already started—with an even bigger focus on established, high-profile stars.

According to Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy (h/t WrestlingNews.co), Vince McMahon is intent on focusing heavily on major names for the foreseeable future: “Cassidy also noted that McMahon’s mindset is to ‘use big stars right now’ rather than focus on building new talent for the future, which is what Paul Heyman was trying to do. McMahon’s mindset on using bigger names also played a factor in moving Orton vs. Edge up to…Backlash.”

SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard has now taken over WWE’s entire creative team, which has combined into one squad for both Raw and SmackDown, and McMahon’s right-hand man is well known as someone who relies largely upon established stars, which is in direct contrast to Heyman’s desire to elevate new stars to the top of the card. Heyman was reportedly of the mindset that it would take WWE roughly 18 months to build up these new talents on the red brand, but the notoriously impatient McMahon got too antsy and pulled the plug on Heyman’s tenure as Raw creative head before it could really get going.

Meltzer recently revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestleTalk) that WWE is booking Raw, in particular, “on a weekly basis rather than thinking ahead and trying to build stars,” with the idea being that this strategy is the best way to improve Raw’s disappointing TV ratings.

With Raw viewership hovering right around historic lows, McMahon is clearly more concerned about the here and now as opposed to worrying about the ramifications that constantly highlighting part-time stars will have on WWE’s long-term future. As you can see based on the way that certain stars are, or are not, pushed on Raw, a clear and concerted effort has been made to move forward with stars who are more of a “sure thing” as the focal point of the red brand. That explains why Asuka is Raw Women’s Champion, why Randy Orton and Edge just main evented Backlash, why Orton is feuding with a returning Big Show while aligning himself with Ric Flair again, and why two proven commodities in Sasha Banks and Bayley are once again the focus of the women’s division.

The main issue with McMahon prematurely ending Heyman’s tenure and choosing to revert the red brand back to a place for part-time stars and established talents is that it’s a knee-jerk reaction to ratings tanking at a time when it’s difficult to ascertain why that’s been the case. There is a myriad of factors contributing to WWE’s decreasing viewership, which includes but is certainly not limited to lackluster storylines, the typical post-WrestleMana lull in ratings (which happens every year regardless of the quality of WWE programming), the absence of high-profile stars and the effects brought upon by the Covid-19 pandemic forcing WWE to hold audience-less shows from the Performance Center for much of the past few months.

With no actual fans in attendance, how can WWE accurately gauge which rising stars are or are not getting over? Merchandise sales and quarter-hour TV segment ratings only tell so much of the story, and with fans being the absolute lifeblood of WWE’s programming, their absence has been bigger than the absence of any star, whether that be Roman Reigns or Becky Lynch. Yet, WWE—and more specifically, McMahon—is taking its impatience to an entirely new level with the quick and short-sighted decision to remove Heyman from his role and completely shift its focus back to marquee names who’ve been carrying WWE for the past 10 to 20 years, a list that includes Flair, Orton, Big Show, Edge, Bobby Lashley and MVP, just to name a few.

While it’s not a bad idea to highlight top full-time talents like Asuka and Rollins, you just know that WWE is desperate to bring back even part-time stars like Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, The Undertaker and numerous others, who are certainly all-time greats but are only exacerbating the innumerable issues created by WWE’s continued reliance on part-time stars.

It’s a vicious circle that is only a short-term fix, but—shush—don’t tell McMahon that.

