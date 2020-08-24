Yamaha Unveils Two New 8K AV Receivers With A Host Of Advanced Features

The new Yamaha RX-V6A AV receiver 8K and 4K HMDI inputs with eARC. Yamaha

These days the world of video and TV is moving at a fast pace. We now have access to a huge amount of diverse content with more special effects and groundbreaking sound. We can already enjoy high-res 4K content and soon more of us will be experiencing 8K images. To keep up with all these developments, Yamaha is launching two new AV receivers with the latest features for making home theaters even more exciting.

Yamaha says it has redesigned the two new receivers from the ground up. The new RX-V line supports the latest trends and specifications for home entertainment, setups, including gaming use. The new features include support for 8K 60Hz, HDMI 2.1 and HDR10+ to handle the latest technology.

The RX-V4A is a 5.1-ch., 80-watt AV receiver with 8K/60Hz & 4K/120Hz HDMI 2.1 with HDCP 2.3 and eARC … [+] (4-in/1-out). Yamaha

The RX-V line now has two new models – the RX-V4A and RX-V6A – and they offer 5- and 7-channels, respectively. Whether you already subscribe to 4K content or want a receiver that’s ready for the 8K content to come, both new models are built to support and pass through the highest resolution content available. Yamaha claims that no other AV receiver on the market offers as many 8K HDMI inputs as these new models, with three on the RX-V6A (7 inputs total) and all four inputs on the RX-V4A.

Around the back of the Yamaha RX-V4A there’s a nice and clean layout with speaker binding-posts for … [+] all five channels. Yamaha

Advances to the RX-V lineup in 2020 begin with a new look, inside and out, with a simplified, modern design and a new, high-resolution LCD and jog dial with touch-sensitive buttons. As well as the all-new look, the receivers include HDMI 2.1 compatibility for faster, smoother and uninterrupted images and gameplay with auto low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rates (VRR), quick frame transport (QFT) as well as quick media switching (QMS). These features will be welcomed by those waiting for the latest gaming platforms arriving this fall. And to support the use of powered HDMI cables for anyone who needs longer wiring, Yamaha has boosted the power supply from HDMI outputs to 300mA.

Yamaha claims the 7-ch Yamaha RX-V6A has more 8K HDMI inputs than any other AV receiver on the … [+] market. Yamaha

Both models include the full suite of Yamaha’s MusicCast capabilities and app control. There’s support for Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, built-in music streaming services, multi-room audio and voice control using Alexa, Google and Siri-enabled devices. Also, both the RX-V4A and RX-V6A offer MusicCast Surround, enabling optional wireless MusicCast speakers to be paired and used as surrounds in a 5.1-ch. setup without the need for ugly trailing speaker wires going back to the AV receiver.

All inputs on the RX-V4A and RX-V6A support Dolby Vision. In addition to DTS-X and Dolby Atmos, the RX-V6A includes support for Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization, simulating the overhead sounds for reproducing an immersive, 360-degree sound field.

The mighty Yamaha RX-V6A has seven channels and includes support for 8K HMDI and multi-room music … [+] capability as well as Apple AirPlay 2. Yamaha

These two new AV receivers will be a welcome development for anyone who’s thinking of setting up a home theater for watching movies at home and who wants to be sure that their investment will support the sound and vision standards being used today, as well as being capable of handling developments that are coming along in the next year.

More info: www.yamaha.com

RX-V6A At-a-Glance

7.2-ch., 100-watt AV receiver with Zone 2

8K/60Hz & 4K/120Hz*, HDMI 2.1 with HDCP 2.3 and eARC (7-in/1-out)

Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization*

YPAO Multi-Point automatic room calibration

Voice control with Amazon Alexa, Siri (via AirPlay 2) and Google Assistant**

MusicCast multi-room app control with optional wireless surrounds

Price: $599.95 / £649 / €709 available October 2020

RX-V4A At-a-Glance

5.1-ch., 80-watt AV receiver

8K/60Hz & 4K/120Hz*, HDMI 2.1 with HDCP 2.3 and eARC (4-in/1-out)

YPAO automatic room calibration

Voice control with Amazon Alexa, Siri (via AirPlay 2) and Google Assistant**

MusicCast multi-room app control with optional wireless surrounds

Price: $439.95 / £449 / €509 available October 2020

*Available via firmware update **Supported by English and French

