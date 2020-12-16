You Can Win A PS5 Bundle Through Game Fuel’s New Victory Pass Rewards Program

Will you win a PS5? Credit: Mountain Dew

You have to hand it to any company that is willing to give away PS5 consoles in late 2020, because at this point, they’re still next to impossible to track down.

Today, December 16, Mountain Dew is launching a brand new Game Fuel e-shop, which aims to be a “one-stop” marketplace for everything related to the company’s gamer-focused line of enhanced beverages. Moving forward, you’ll be able to buy cases of Game Fuel directly through the website, which also has its own “robust” reward system in place that should encourage interested fans to spend their money online rather than in some cold big-box store. Let’s be real—Walmart doesn’t know gamers.

Plus, if you sign up for Victory Pass Rewards between now and January 31, as well as purchase a case of Game Fuel through the website, you’ll be entered to potentially win a PS5 bundle that includes the increasingly rare console and a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. PS5 aside, it seems that as you purchase Game Fuel on the website, your reward account levels up, gradually unlocking cool stuff.

The classic 2XP digital reward. Credit: Mountain Dew

Other attainable prizes include the expected swag like branded water bottles, mousepads, Twitch Bits and 2XP in Call of Duty. Most of the reward tiers won’t be revealed until 2021, but let’s be honest: The real draw for people to sign up right now is having a chance at grabbing Sony’s coveted next-gen hardware. It’s unclear how many systems Mountain Dew is giving away, but if you’re still searching, it’s sure worth a shot.

Also mentioned in the press release is an exclusive and limited edition Dr. Disrespect Game Fuel can that’s launching alongside the site and will be shipped to customers who order any 12-pack. Other streamers and esports personalities are featured throughout, and one can only assume that we’ll see similar exclusives down the line that showcase other prominent gamers.

Mountain Dew is referring to this Game Fuel portal as “direct-to-gamer”, and I can’t think of anything more direct than teasing free PS5 bundles. Now, whether you win one or not is a whole different story. May the (Game Fuel) Force be with you.

