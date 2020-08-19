We live in an age of influencers and creators; highly motivated individuals who have been able to build a huge audience with nothing more than their ideas and content, and the power of social networks.

But audiences are transient. Audiences float to the next thing, the next idea, the next influencer, the next creator, long after they’re gone.

Communities, on the other hand, have real lasting power. Because they’re not dependent on one person. Their relationship is with each other. So, if your goal is to build something that outlasts you, build a community. A community means your ideas live on forever, and in some form, you do too, because you’re not the bottleneck, you’re the servant leader that empowers something so much bigger than you. Alone, we’re a flash in the pan. Together, we’re enduring. We’re ground-breaking. We’re unstoppable.

So you have an audience. Now what?

Empower them to become a community.

There are different ways to do this, depending on the audience you serve. Some examples from David Spinks:

“Rosetta Stone built language courses for an audience of people. Duolingo empowered a community of contributors to create language courses for each other.

Lululemon has a great audience, but instead of just marketing to them, they empower their members to curate events, classes and experiences in their local communities to reach more people in a highly intimate way.”

I’m excited for and passionate about the transformation of audiences into communities, influencers into community leaders. It’s why my team and I have been working on an avant-grade way to near-instantaneously transform audiences into communities. Here’s how it works:

Imagine you’re Brene Brown and you have millions of listeners and readers who believe in the Power of Vulnerability. All of a sudden, you have a way to enable your audience members to get matched for 1-to-1 video conversations, to talk about questions on vulnerability, to put what they’ve learned into practice.

We’re able to do this with highly innovative conversation tech, and I’m leading a beta program (free) for aspiring community leaders who want to give this a try. Reach out – love to join forces to empower your readers, viewers, and followers to have 1-to-1 conversations with each other to put your big ideas into practice.

you have an audience. now what?

