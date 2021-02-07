You Really Need To Download This Week’s Free Epic Games Store Games ASAP

This week’s free Epic Game Store titles are well worth your time. Credit: Deep Silver

Epic gives away games all the time. It’s kind of crazy how many free giveaways we’ve seen on the Steam competitor—dating all the way back to December of 2018, which feels like a lifetime ago.

This week’s free games are ones you should not ignore. It’s easy to forget that Epic gives away a game or two each week, and some are certainly better than others. Both of this week’s offerings are worth your time and, well, not your money—they’re free!

This week Epic is giving away Metro: Last Light Redux and For The King.

Metro: Last Light Redux

I played Metro: Last Light for the first time when it released back in 2013 and very much enjoyed it. I haven’t played the modernized “Redux” version of the game but I think I will now.

Last Light takes place in the year 2034—one year after Metro: 2033—and combines first-person shooter action with stealth, exploration and some survival elements as you make your way through a post-apocalyptic Russia, navigating the various deplorable factions, hideous mutants and toxic air of a bleak world.

The Redux version adds new difficulty modes, updated graphics and all the DLC.

Check out its Epic Games Store page here.

For The King

For The King is a cartoony RPG that you can play alone or in co-op mode, both online and locally. It’s basically like a turn-based tabletop game in video game form and, as with tabletop games, definitely best played with a friend.

Go on quests, gather loot and treasure, figure out who killed the king and have fun with your pals. With procedurally generated levels and roguelike elements, there’s plenty to keep you entertained.

Here’s the Epic Games Store page.

Both games are free until February 11th.

