Young And Powerful: She The Change

With age often comes a level of cynicism, particularly when it comes to their hope for change in prevailing power structures. Women, people of color and others not born into historically advantaged groups could be easily forgiven for becoming hardened to a world that feels hostile towards their success and even their existence at every turn. That’s why it’s refreshing and uplifting to talk with young people as yet unburdened with cynicism, who have the hope and drive and optimism to believe they can make a difference. I was fortunate enough to connect with Etasha Donthi, CEO and host of the She The Change podcast, to discuss how she’s hoping to inspire young women and make positive changes for the future.

Mary Juetten: Tell me more about your podcast.

Etasha Donthi: I am the CEO and Host of She The Change, a podcast dedicated to highlighting female leaders who are advocating, empowering, and initiating change on a local and global scale. From discussing mental health to dealing with racism, She The Change offers an opportunity for activists and changemakers to converse about various issues where societal intervention is necessary while representing women in leadership positions. I am based in New Jersey and started She The Change in June of 2020 at the age of 15, having just finished my freshman year in high school.

Juetten: What problem are you solving?

Donthi: Although we are making progress, the gender gap in leadership roles is far too large to be ignored. I know that many girls have amazing ideas that could change this world, but unfortunately, many of them will never carry through with those ideas because they have been fed the lie that their dreams are not realistic. Our goal at She The Change is to bridge the gender gap of women in leadership positions by inspiring our listeners to pursue their dreams, start their own initiatives and nonprofits, and take action against injustice. By bringing Gen Z female leaders on to the show, I hope to inspire the next generation of changemakers. I believe everyone has the power to change the world.

In addition, my goal is to foster conversations with my guests about today’s most pressing issues, such as inequity in the healthcare sector, mental health, and racism. I am also not afraid to address topics that receive less attention, including access for poor girls and women to basic necessities like menstrual products.

Juetten: Who are your listeners and how do you find them?

Donthi: The audience of She The Change consists primarily of women up to age 59, with Gen Z and Millennials making up the largest listenership. The audience has grown to thousands of listeners across many countries because of social media. I created a distinct brand aesthetic on Instagram specifically to attract Gen Zers to the podcasting space. To my knowledge, there is currently a scarcity of Gen Zers hosting podcasts, so naturally, Gen Zers make up a very small slice of podcast listeners. I see myself as a pioneer in the Gen Z podcasting market, and I hope my work encourages other Gen Zers to start their own initiatives to advocate for the causes that are important to them.

Juetten: How did past projects and/or experience help with this new project?

Donthi: Back in August of 2015 I started Hope and Joy for Children, a non-profit organization that aims to provide those living in poverty with basic necessities. Millions of people have been experiencing regular food crises, lack of freshwater, destroyed shelter, and no medicine. With this knowledge, I couldn’t sit idly by as people undeserving of these harsh circumstances suffered day to day without the resources needed to survive. To help impoverished people around the world, Hope and Joy for Children donated to Save the Children, an international organization that travels to third-world countries to support those in crisis. Through events, Hope and Joy for Children raised over $16,000 for those living in poverty. My efforts were acknowledged by Disney Youth Service of America, and I received the Disney Summer of Service Grant to make a larger impact in my community. It was incredibly rewarding to see the money I raised put a smile on hundreds of kids’ faces.

When I started Hope and Joy for Children, people would give me odd looks when I explained that my mission was to end world poverty. People tend to think of global issues such as poverty as “undefeatable forces,” too big for one person to make a difference. But that mindset couldn’t be farther from the truth. At just 10 years old, nobody would believe I was making any impact; however, the photos of impacted children tell a different story. As I grew older, I realized I was not alone as a Gen Zer trying to make an impact. I believed my cause was worth fighting for, and the way to get the word out was She The Change. Through interviewing inspiring guests, I give other girls and women the support and knowledge I never had. My past nonprofit struggles and success inspired me to start She The Change.

Juetten: Who is on your team?

Donthi: Currently, I have been growing She The Change on my own! From finding guest speakers to editing podcast episodes, I have organized and managed every aspect of the podcast. To expand the reach of She The Change, I am in the early stages of recruiting passionate teen leaders on the She The Change team.

Juetten: How do you measure success and what is your favorite success story?

Donthi: Success isn’t measured by the number of followers or listeners I have, but by the impact I make.

Just a few weeks into starting She The Change, I received a direct message from a girl who listened to She The Change podcast episodes weekly. In her message, she told me about how she was not only empowered by the She The Change guest speakers’ stories on how they have taken action but was also inspired to start her own initiative. Because of She The Change, she decided to start her own non-profit to help girls feel more comfortable pursuing STEM fields and bridge the gender gap in STEM fields.

After reading that message, I was filled with happiness, and a new-found motivation to continue creating episodes for She The Change. When starting She The Change, my goal was to inspire just one person to initiate the change they want to see in this world, and in just a few weeks of launching the podcast, I was able to achieve that goal. My first success story is definitely my favorite because that was the first time I realized that my podcast had the power to create a positive impact on people’s lives and create tangible change.

Juetten: Any tips to add for early-stage founders?

Use Social Media To Your Advantage:

Social media can help you increase awareness about your brand and engage with your customers. With millions of people using social media on a daily basis, you can reach your target audience and gain customers quickly. She The Change uses social media platforms like Instagram effectively by creating graphics that appeal to our target audience, Gen Zers.

Make sure you are passionate about your cause:

Any new venture has to have passion as its driving force. When you hit bumps in the road, it is much easier to give up if you don’t have passion. It will be discouraging when others don’t see the value in your company, but your passion for your company will motivate you to continue working to grow your business. Although I was faced with obstacles when starting She The Change, my passion for She The Change’s cause motivated me to face those obstacles and continue growing the podcast.

Set yourself apart from your competitors:

To grow your venture, it is important to have an aspect of your brand that sets yourself apart from your competitors. The podcasting industry is huge, but what sets this podcast apart from all other podcasts is its purpose. She The Change is one of the only podcasts hosted by a teenager, and to my knowledge, it is the first podcast produced with the aim of empowering GenZ girls to advocate for change, take up leadership positions, and empower others. Finding what sets yourself apart from other brands will help you gain your audience, and ultimately grow a successful brand.

Juetten: What’s the long-term vision for your company?

Donthi: My goal is to grow the audience of She The Change so it makes more impact. I want to encourage Gen Zers to become active in major issues facing our generation, including climate change, mental health, racism, and bridging the gender gap in male-dominated fields. By growing my podcast audience, I hope to inspire as many changemakers as possible to start their own initiatives to change the world and step up to leadership positions.

Also, I hope to bring well-known female celebrities who are fighting for change and advocating for causes they believe in. It would be a dream to have Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Karlie Kloss, Michelle Obama, Priyanka Chopra, Greta Thunberg, and Nadia Murad, join me on an episode of She The Change because they inspired me to pursue my passion, take leadership positions, and stand up for what I believe in. I see She The Change expanding from the podcast space into other platforms to reach a wider audience and inspire millions of girls around the world.

Thank you to Etasha for talking with me, I am in awe of your accomplishments, particularly your work in 2015, when you were so young. It’s remarkable to talk to young people with ambition and drive to not only find success but change the world as well. #onwards.

