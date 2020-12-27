Your Business Has A Distinct Energy – Here’s How To Make The Most Of It

Everything we encounter has an energy. We feel it when we meet people, when we try a new restaurant, when we watch a new TV series or a film, or when we read a book. We’ve learned that buyers make purchase decisions 90% based on emotion, rather than logic. This is their emotion relating to the energy of something. For example, a salesperson who is desperate to make a sale can provide a ‘needy’ energy that sends the buyer running in the opposite direction, or a thought leader with a quiet confidence that draws people in.

Sheevaun Moran, often called a ‘spiritual warrior for business growth,’ sees energy as inextricably linked with our businesses. Her new book, Secret Energy Patterns of All Successful Businesses, covers exactly this. Moran and I connected so I could learn more about this fascinating idea of what makes businesses successful, and here’s what I learned.

The Founder Determines The Energy Of A Business

When a business is first created, it’s created from the energy of the founder or the visionary. As such, any energetic imbalances within the founder can affect the business – and the same is true when multiple founders or people come together. “These energetic patterns originate from the founder, top management team and the board of directors, and issues can arise when there is a conflict of energies,” said Moran. When an idea first begins to take shape, it’s in the control of the founder. Moran noted that the organization feeds off the founder’s energy for a long time, and plays a direct role in the company’s longevity.

“If the energy of the individual or group is cohesive and clear then the company can flourish much more easily. When the individual or group has divergent visions, then the length of time to the fulfillment of end results is more delayed,” noted Moran. This is why having a coach may be critical if there are problems at the beginning.

Even more interestingly, health problems within the founder’s life can affect the business, too – because of the energetic imbalance. “I once worked with a client who had a technology that was out of this world, but their physical health and mind health were so depleted that they had turned the company over to a board of directors so they didn’t have to handle the day to day. Once we worked on the founder’s health, he was able to take the company back and make it hugely profitable to sell it,” reflected Moran.

Businesses Have Chakras, Too

“Chakras are the concentrated energy centers of the body. We have major and minor chakras in our energetic body systems. When a chakra is not functioning properly or if it is blocked, illness is more prone to occur,” says Moran. “Our well being on all levels can affect and is affected by the chakras. If we are feeling depressed, then we may not be taking in the maximum amount of energy for our needs.”

The energy we keep floods into our businesses and is felt by our customers, so it’s important to be intentional about it.

Finding Your Optimal Energy

As for integrating this knowledge into your conscious awareness, Moran recommends working with a coach or participating in energy healing often, even if you don’t think there are any imbalances now.

“As the founder goes through the process of bringing their vision to reality, it is natural that internal and external programs that were set earlier in life begin to rise. These energetic patterns are born from fears and reside in the energy body, DNA and the unconscious,” explained Moran.

It’s true that once we begin to experience success or edge outside our comfort zones, there can be a crisis of confidence or other issues that arise. Gay Hendricks discusses just this in his bestselling book, The Big Leap. His terminology for it is the “upper limit problem,” when things get a little “too good” and there’s a tendency to self-sabotage. But, sometimes the sabotage comes in the form of external happenings, too.

At the very least, learning more about how your energy is synchronized with your business’s, and assessing any potential imbalances or disruptions within yourself or with your business partner, is a powerful way to ensure more success in your life and that of your company’s.

