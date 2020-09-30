Your Floss Pick Habit Is Killing The Planet, Quip Is Here To Help

quip Refillable Floss Pick in case quip

Listen, I understand that floss picks are handy. They’re perfect for when you need to floss on the go and normal flossing would be overly conspicuous or just gross (excuse me while I unspool this long thread in this gas station bathroom). Plus there’s the fact that many who floss, ahem, cut their teeth on reusable picks back when they were learning about flossing’s impact on oral hygiene and prefer picks over string.

But picks have a major problem, they’re one-use wonders. Walk around just about any metropolitan area and you’ll see discarded floss picks littering the sidewalk. With their flat profile they’re hard for automated sweepers to nab and they end up as semi-permanent additions to the urban flotsam.

So quip (makers of one of the best smart toothbrushes yet this year) decided to do something about it and created a reusable pick flosser that you’ll love to use.

What Is It?

The new Refillable Floss Pick is a…well…it’s a refillable floss pick. The plastic handle fits into a mirrored case that holds enough floss for 180 refills. The case comes in four metallic finishes—copper, slate, gold, and silver and has a small mirror built into the inside top lid.

Recommended For You

How Does It Work?

The first thing you’ll notice when you grab the case is that it has some heft. This is where quip excels—at creating premium experiences for ordinary tasks. The high-end finish makes the Refillable Floss Pick something you want to keep on your bathroom counter (or tuck into your purse or gym bag). Popping the lid open and closing it is satisfying enough that I’ve found myself playing with the early production unit that quip sent for me to try out.

Press the button, refill the floss, cut the string. That’s it. quip

The pick itself is simple to use. You press the raised Q logo to open the pick, place it in the opening where the floss is strung, then close the handle on the floss. Then it’s just a small motion to pull the floss out and cut it using the built-in cutter, leaving the next strand ready to go. Writing it all out makes it sound a lot harder than it actually is. Once you have it in hand and do it a few times, it becomes second nature.

The floss itself is waxed and made to expand once you start using it so that it slides easily between teeth and then catches all the gunk there. I have a smaller mouth, so I found it difficult getting the pick behind my back molars (so keep some traditional floss handy). But for the rest of my teeth, it was simple, easy, and painless.

The mirror is extremely convenient. quip

The mirror in the top lid is perfect for when you’re eating on the go and need to make sure you aren’t displaying your lunch every time you smile.

Do I Need It?

If you use floss picks on a regular basis, then you need this yesterday. The Refillable Floss Pick combines the sustainability of traditional floss with the convenience of picks. At $25 it’s well within the price range of bulk buying picks and using it helps assuage a bit of that guilt. Plus the $5 refills (shipped every three months) come in 100% recyclable packaging.

I’m still a traditional floss guy (and absolutely love quip’s other refillable flosser) but the Refillable Floss Pick will be what I grab when I’m heading out the door. It’s easy to use and is simply more convenient than traditional floss. Plus the case looks great.

So, yeah, ditch the plastic bags full of soon-to-be landfill fodder and get the Refillable Floss Pick from quip. Floss more, litter less.

Source